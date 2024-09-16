Chatting about that dynamic to Channel 5 ahead of the release of the new season, when asked how Siegfried's reacts to Mrs Hall's new job, West said: "Extremely badly. Selfishly and overstepping the mark, and in ways that an analyst would have a lot of fun dissecting, he doesn’t really understand why the village warden, Mr Bosworth, makes him so angry."

He continued: "I think Siegfried is caught up with ideas of protecting Mrs Hall and being angered by Bosworth’s jobsworthing. And he oversteps the mark in trying to protect somebody he would see as staff but also as a friend.

"And he’s slow to realise that, but then when he does – because of the sad loss of a dear animal companion and some detective work to find out how – all is right in the end, or nearly."

Callum Woodhouse as Tristan Farnon and Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small. Channel 5

West added: "But Siegfried does feel slightly out of it, strangely at a loss when James is away, because the brother that I am related to isn’t there, and the son that I never had but do love enormously isn’t there either.

"And my friend and companion and housekeeper is away doing important stuff that I’m not being asked to do. And he slightly feels like a spare part at a wedding."

Revealing more about how Mrs Hall finds out about becoming a blackout warden, Madeley said: "Yes, in seeking something to do that she can contribute to the war effort beyond knitting, she goes to the community meeting and hears that they need wardens.

"This is basically the job of going around, making sure everyone's safe at night, and ensuring the blackout is being enforced. Because she knows the community well, she thinks that would be a good job for her."

And there's set to be a brand new character in the mix as well, as Mrs Hall meets Mr Bosworth.

Madeley revealed: "We meet a brilliant character called Mr Bosworth, played by Jeremy Swift, who’s an interesting fish - quite pedantic but also a lot of fun.

"He trains her up to be an ARP warden (Air Raid Protection), and they develop a really fun relationship. Bosworth is a very funny character, and it’s an unlikely friendship that evolves through that work. It’s a fun storyline for me."

The synopsis for All Creatures Great and Small season 5 reads: "Helen is getting the hang of motherhood with James away at RAF Abingdon, Mrs Hall and Siegfried are enjoying having a little one around and Carmody is now part of the furniture.

"With World War II now fully under way, Siegfried is taking up the slack at the surgery, Mrs Hall and Helen are considering their contribution within the community, and Carmody is eager to step up.

"Siegfried is keen to have everyone back, but Tristan's surprise return won't be quite as straightforward as he hoped."

All Creatures Great and Small seasons 1-4 are available to watch on My5. Season 5 will air on Thursday 19th September at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

