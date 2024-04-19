It was quite the fan favourite show and, across its run, bagged a BAFTA Cymru win and a recent BAFTA TV Awards nomination for leading actor Essiedu.

So, it came as quite the surprise when Sky recently confirmed that they would not be renewing the series for a third instalment.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com about her new Alibi series The Red King, Mohindra reflected on how she felt upon the news of The Lazarus Project's cancellation, admitting: "Oh, I was gutted. It has been one of my favourite jobs ever to film, such an incredible cast again."

Anjli Mohindra as Archie and Elaine Tan as Rhui in The Lazarus project season 2. Sky

She went on: "I love Joe Barton’s work so so much. I feel really lucky enough to work with writers I really admire, but Joe was one that was on my bucket list after watching Giri/Haji, and I was like, 'That’s one to aim for in a few decades.' To have it happen so quickly was just honestly a dream.

"I love playing Archie, she’s just such a crazy, fun character, and we left on such a cliffhanger from season 2 that even as a viewer, I feel quite like, 'I want to know what happens.'"

She added: "I feel a little bit unsatisfied and really saddened by the news that it won’t happen again. But who knows, maybe someone will start a campaign somewhere, maybe something might happen? I don’t know."

There's no shortage of shows that have, over the years, amassed major fan campaigns to bring them back to our screens, so we'll just have to cross our fingers and see.

The news of The Lazarus Project's cancellation came just last month, and a spokesperson for Sky told RadioTimes.com at the time: "The Lazarus Project has brought audiences jaw-dropping action and time-bending storylines across two seasons, and we are incredibly proud of this BAFTA-winning series.

"Whilst we won’t be commissioning another season, we would like to thank the incredible team who made this show possible."

The series premiered back in 2022 and went on to become Sky Max’s second biggest new scripted launch for two years, achieving a 28-day audience of 1.7 million.

The more recently released second season left on quite the cliffhanger, as Mohindra mentioned, so fans are understandably distraught at the prospect of loose ends not being tied up and many questions continuing to swirl.

Essiedu previously also hinted at there being more in the pipeline for the Lazarus team, telling RadioTimes.com: "Let's just say season 2 also makes an invitation for the story to continue."

He also added: "I can't wait to see how people respond to the end of that eighth episode."

