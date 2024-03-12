According to a synopsis: "When their neighbour Jan makes unnerving comments to Rebecca it turns out to be the start of something far more intimidating.

"Facing accusations that are every parent's worst nightmare, and with the authorities refusing to step in, Martyn and Rebecca feel they have nowhere to turn to for help."

The cast for the series also includes Solly McLeod (Tom Jones), BAFTA-winning James Cosmo (Jack Ryan), Maureen Beattie (Deadwater Fell), Daniel Portman (Game of Thrones), Anneika Rose (Crossfire) and Bhav Joshi (Diplomat), and filming is currently under way in Glasgow.

It is adapted by screenwriter Mick Ford from a 2018 novel of the same name by Dirk Kurbjuweit, while Justin Chadwick – whose previous credits include the films The Other Boleyn Girl and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom – is on directing duties.

An exact release date for the series has not yet been revealed, but it will be available on Prime Video at some point in 2025.

