Deadline has reported that Missing You is filming in the UK now, and that it will star Slow Horses' Rosalind Eleazar in the central role.

The series will adapt Coben's 2014 book of the same name, and will follow a detective called Kat Donovan, who finds her estranged fiancé on a dating app, forcing her to look back at a mystery surrounding her father’s murder.

Jack Lowden and Rosalind Eleazar in Slow Horses season 3. Apple TV+

The show is being written by Victoria Asare-Archer, who previously wrote two episodes of Stay Close, and it will be directed by Sean Spencer, with Isher Sahota serving as second director.

As well as playing the major role of Louisa Guy in Slow Horses, which is heading towards its fourth and fifth seasons, Eleazar has also starred in Class of '09, Breeders, Death in Paradise and Harlots.

Missing You and Run Away aren't the only Coben series on the way. The author also told RadioTimes.com: "We still have a few [books] left!

"We’re doing one right now in Poland based off my book Just One Look, we’re filming and Netflix Poland is working on [it]. Also working on one in South America, believe it or not."

Meanwhile, Coben's daughter Charlotte, who has previously worked on her father's shows, has just had her own original series released, Dead Hot.

The show is available to stream now on Prime Video, and stars Bilal Hasna, Vivian Oparah, Peter Serafinowicz and Penelope Wilton.

