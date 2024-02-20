Five years after Peter went missing under mysterious circumstances, the pair find themselves pulled into a situation remarkably similar to Peter's disappearance, and come to wonder whether he might still be alive.

Hasna and Oparah spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively about the new series, and Hasna explained what fans of Harlan Coben's series and novels can expect from Charlotte's show.

Vivian Oparah as Jess and Bilal Hasna as Elliot in Dead Hot. Matt Squire/Prime Video

He said: "I think Charlotte really shares in her father's sophisticated, knotty plotlines, that are often quite surprising, and often quite thrilling, and take you by surprise.

"But I think, whereas Harlan’s stuff feels more naturalistic across the board, I think Charlotte has a slightly different aesthetic, that does have to do with that larger than life, and camp and colourful and hyper-poppy world, and using that world to understand the realism of certain kinds of relationships or certain kinds of emotions.

"So, I think they're like a Venn diagram, but they're both quite different as well."

Meanwhile, speaking on those twists and turns that both the Cobens are known for, Oparah revealed that the cast only received the first three scripts before signing on, meaning that they didn't know entirely how the central mystery would play out.

She said: "We only got the first three episodes, and I actually think that was quite helpful, because there's so many twists and turns, and trying to map your character’s arc against these twists and turns is impossible.

"Also, I feel like the circumstances are so rare and there's a necessity for the immediacy of both their reactions. I didn't want it to be contrived whatsoever and I'm sure you feel the same. So not knowing what was coming was actually kind of useful."

Asked whether they were able to guess the twists, Oparah said: "We guessed, but we were wrong."

