The trailer shows best friends Elliot and Jess navigating life after being united by the grief of losing Peter – Elliot's first and only love and Jess's twin brother.

But when Jess is contacted by someone claiming to be her brother and Elliot meets someone with dark secrets, the best friends are determined to figure out if Elliot is romantically cursed – or being targeted.

The synopsis reads: "It's been five years since Peter went missing in mysterious circumstances, and still reeling from the trauma, the best friends spiral into a hedonistic lifestyle, partying to numb their grief while clinging to a small hope that they will one day find out what happened."

Led by Bilal Hasna (Extraordinary) and Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane), the series sees the pair as twenty-somethings Elliot and Jess as they navigate the highs, lows and complexities of their mid-twenties and is set to be released on Friday 1st March in the UK and Ireland.

Further casting includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey) as Elliot's extremely wealthy and bigoted grandmother, Peter Serafinowicz (The School for Good and Evil) as Detective Chief Inspector Danny and Rosie Cavaliero (Funny Woman) as Aunt Bonnie.

The cast also includes Rebekah Murrell (The Pact), Alan Turkington (Heartstopper), Brandon Fellows (The Stranger) and rising star Marcus Hudson.

In addition to Coben, the series is executively produced by Nicola Shindler, with Laurie Kirkham (It's A Sin), Sam Arbor (Heartstopper) and David Sant (Significant Other) serving as producer and directors, respectively.

Dead Hot will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 1st March.

