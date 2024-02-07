While they are chuffed to bits with their purchases on the delivery app, they are altogether more worried by things they have forgotten – including face tattoos, peanut allergies and, well, trousers.

Aniston bookends the advert, kicking off the uncanny montage of surreal moments, before returning at the end, when she is approached by her former co-star Schwimmer. Only, she too has fallen foul of forgetfulness.

When it becomes clear that Aniston has forgotten him, Schwimmer sternly reminds her that "we worked together for 10 years" – although she doesn't believe the outlandish claim.

Other notable celebrities to feature include David and Victoria Beckham, who can be seen unpacking a selection of herbs, spices and seasonings, while trying to recall the name of a certain world-famous girl group.

With a jar of black pepper in hand, David asks: "Remember when you used to be a pepper lady?"

Victoria replies: "Wasn't it the cinnamon sisters?"

Other names suggested include "basil babes" and "paprika girls", the latter of which is branded "absurd" by David, despite the fact that it is at least half right.

Music icon Usher also features at the tail-end of the ad in a timely appearance backstage at what could be the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, where this year's Super Bowl takes place.

Standing next to an Uber Eats bag, he tells his friends: "I hope I get to play a half-time show some day, man."

They look understandably puzzled as Usher is playing the half-time show at this year's Super Bowl – a prestigious gig indeed – with this ad giving the impression that he's forgotten about his performance mere minutes since coming off stage.

The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday 11th February, with a number of star-studded adverts and high-profile film trailers likely to drop in the days leading up to the event, as is customary.

In a testament to just how popular the event is, a 30-second advert aired during the Super Bowl costs in the region of $7 million.

Aniston, Schwimmer, Usher and the Beckhams wouldn't have come cheap either, making this promo a sizeable investment.

