Yes, the United States of America has indeed managed to achieve the unthinkable: turn advertisements into a grand spectacle in their own right.

Film trailers, car adverts, cryptocurrency (remember Crypto Bowl 2022?) - all manner of brands have stumped up exorbitant fees to see their name up in lights for an audience north of 115 million viewers in the US alone in recent years.

UK fans usually miss out on all the fun and games of the commercials in real-time, but NFL Game Pass on DAZN offers viewers the opportunity to soak up the full, unfiltered US broadcast featuring all the weird, wacky and wonderful ads the Super Bowl has to offer.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Super Bowl 2024 with the iconic US Super Bowl adverts and trailers.

Super Bowl adverts and trailers in the UK

DAZN will show Super Bowl LVIII in all its glory, complete with US adverts and trailers throughout the night.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for just £0.99, meaning you can watch full live coverage of the Super Bowl.

You can tune in via a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets, or cast the stream to your TV.

Brands usually publish the adverts and trailers on their official social media and YouTube channels upon release, so you can search and enjoy them at your leisure.

How much do Super Bowl commercials cost?

The cost of a 30-second Super Bowl ad slot will set you back a cool $7 million.

That is before the costs associated with creating the advert in the first place, with huge sports stars and major names from the world of showbiz all featuring in snippets with no expense spared on production values.

For an example of how wild the commercials can get, Martin Scorsese has been drafted in to feature in a spot for website-building company Squarespace.

Which trailers will be released during the Super Bowl?

The most hotly anticipated trailers to be released during the Super Bowl in 2024 include Deadpool 3, Twisters, A Quiet Place: Day One and Inside Out 2.

It remains to be seen whether all of those films will be shown off on Sunday night, but we can expect a host of them to be unveiled, plus plenty of surprises.

You can also expect some huge name cameos in adverts across the night that other viewers in the UK will not be able to see anywhere else in real-time.

