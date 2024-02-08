We know Swift will wrap up her tour of Japan in Tokyo on 10th February before a long-haul dash to Las Vegas in time for kick-off on 11th February – but what else do we know about her involvement?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl in 2024.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?

No. Taylor Swift is not scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday night – although that doesn't necessarily mean she won't, according to an NFL insider.

More like this

A recent Forbes interview with Jim Steeg, a legendary former NFL executive who is credited with the development of the Super Bowl into the behemoth it is today, has shed more light on Swift's presence at the Super Bowl.

He convinced Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Paul McCartney – among others – to take up the illustrious slot without payment (artists to this day perform the show without a fee) but Swift will not be making a shock appearance, with Usher the headline act for the halftime show.

Steeg told Forbes: "She's not going to do anything beyond watch the game. Trust me. It involves months of planning and rehearsals and that sort of stuff, and given her fame, she doesn't need to do it."

However, he did drop a crumb of hope for Swifties: "Now I'll give you this one. If Kansas City wins the Super Bowl, there's a distinct possibility she'll sing a song or two at the victory party in Las Vegas.

"You may not see it, because the Chiefs have done such a great job – the players, the coaches and everybody – of having events where she has been present and not having any pictures of her taken."

If Taylor Swift sings at a victory party and there are no videos to prove it, did she make a sound?

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to the Super Bowl LVIII and its halftime show on ITV1, Sky Sports NFL and NFL Game Pass via DAZN.

Usher's halftime show is expected to take place from approximately 1am with a 12-15 slot to be filled with some of his biggest hits.

You can also stream the action live on ITVX, Sky Go and NOW via a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts for just £0.99.

The halftime show is also usually uploaded to the official NFL YouTube channel the next day in full.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.