The Super Bowl is the biggest of them all, however. Tickets have been going for thousands of dollars but that hasn't stopped a sell-out at the state-of-the-art arena, which opened in 2020.

One fan we can guarantee will be in attendance is Taylor Swift, who will hot-foot it from Tokyo, Japan, where she has a tour date on the night of 10th February, to make the kick-off at 3:30pm local time in Vegas on 11th February.

Swift has swept the US into a frenzy due to her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce, who will be aiming to clinch another Super Bowl title with the team against the San Francisco 49ers.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you the Super Bowl attendance for 2024.

Read more: Best NFL players in the league | Best NFL players of all time

How many fans are at the Super Bowl?

Allegiant Stadium is sold out for the game on Sunday night meaning the attendance will sit around 65,000 – the maximum capacity for the arena.

There's a number of secondary re-sale tickets flying around, but late punters must be prepared to shell out thousands of dollars for a general admission ticket.

The game could boast the third-lowest attendance since 1992 due to the stadium capacity. The 2020 Super Bowl drew a crowd of 62,417 and in 2021, COVID restrictions lowered the attendance to just 24,835 – excluding 30,000 cardboard cut-out fans sold for $100 per person.

In 1980, Super Bowl XIV boasted the largest ever attendance at the showpiece event.

A total of 103,985 fans crammed into the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

That total may take a while to beat considering few stadiums are able to match that capacity, but what a sight it would be!

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.