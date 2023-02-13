UK fans are braving the time difference to soak up the big game, though one would suspect great numbers will drop off as the night wears on.

The Super Bowl is off and running with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles lighting up Arizona – and living rooms across the world – with a stunning opening two quarters of action.

Only the foolhardy and the brave will last until the early hours, but when will the Super Bowl actually draw to a conclusion?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how long you can expect Super Bowl 2023 to run.

How long is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is divided into four equal quarters of 15 minutes apiece. That brings the game time to one hour.

However, like anything in the NFL, the answer to the question just isn't that simple.

The clock stops at various points in an NFL game, including when teams line up for first downs and when players take the ball out of bounds.

All of the stoppages add up, so you can expect one 15-minute quarter to last approximately 45 minutes in real time.

In total, one hour of action will take over three hours to complete, on average.

When will the Super Bowl end?

Any Brits braving the 'night shift' to stay up for the Super Bowl should buckle up, there's plenty of road left to run in this one.

The Super Bowl in 2023 should be over by 3am. Settle in, pour a coffee, you're going nowhere soon.

