In the four-part series, titled Beckham, Victoria addressed the alleged affair, which was said to have happened in 2003 when he was playing for Real Madrid. The couple have always denied the claims.

In a conversation in the Netflix documentary, Victoria shared: "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us.

"We were against each other... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other."

She continues: "But when we were in Spain, it didn't really feel that we had each other either. And that's sad. I can't even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me."

David and Victoria Beckham. Netflix

David also recalled the period when the allegations were made, saying: "Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else... we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning."

When asked how their marriage survived, David added: "I don't know how we got through it in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult.

"But we are fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately it's our private life."

Read more

Directed by Succession star Fisher Stevens and produced by John Battsek (One Day in September), the new documentary follows David's life and tells the story of "one of the most celebrated and scrutinised athletes of all time", per the official synopsis.

Beckham is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Documentaries hub for more news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.