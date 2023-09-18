Nigel Dando is Jill's brother, and hopes this documentary will jog someone's memory and could possibly give an insight into who killed the much-loved journalist and TV presenter.

In the three-part documentary series, viewers hear from Nigel as he explains how he found out about his sister's death for the very first time and everything he did to ensure his father was protected from the media frenzy that ensued.

Nigel spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the documentary's release, revealing that details of his sister's death "stay reasonably fresh" in his mind, as he relives those moments from 25 years ago each time he takes part in a documentary to raise awareness about her death.

"It's something that I've often had to do since she died, and to a greater or lesser extent I'll try and cooperate with requests for my cooperation with these films that are being made," he explained.

"I say the reasons being if my role in anything will help to find out who killed Jill or give us a reason as to why she was killed then I do it. So because I do it relatively regularly, the details stay reasonably fresh in my mind."

Former journalist Nigel explained there was "no challenge" in taking part in the documentary, making it clear the reason he takes part in these various films and series is to "publicise the fact that Jill's killer is still at large".

Jill's death has previously been the focus of BBC and ITV documentaries The Murder of Jill Dando and Jill Dando: The 20 Year Mystery respectively.

Jill Dando was an English journalist, TV presenter and newsreader and spent the majority of her journalistic career at the BBC. At the time of her death, she was co-presenting the BBC One programme Crimewatch.

Nigel told RadioTimes.com that Jill was "absolutely made for TV".

He said: "The way her personality and character developed over the years, it's an old cliché to say that she was the girl next door, but that's how a lot of people saw her. She was bright and bubbly. She was inquisitive, and she looked good on telly. She had all the ingredients really to be a TV personality."

He explained "no one was more bemused" than Jill by her success. He added: "You could never understand why it was that she was or seemed to be the apple of the eye of millions of people in this country when they turned on their TVs."

