The series was first announced earlier this year, in January, and will be available to stream on Netflix on Tuesday 26th September.

The show has been directed by Marcus Plowright (Fred and Rose West: Reopened) and executive produced by Emma Cooper (The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes).

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "British broadcasting legend Jill Dando was killed by a single bullet on her doorstep in 1999 in broad daylight. Despite one of the biggest homicide investigations in British history, the murder remains unsolved.

"This three-part series takes viewers through the twists and the turns of a true crime mystery as her family, friends, journalists, investigators and lawyers wrestle with the question: Who Killed Jill Dando?"

Netflix has revealed another trailer for the documentary, which you can watch below.

Jill Dando was an English journalist, television presenter and newsreader. She spent most of her career at the BBC and was working on the BBC One programme Crimewatch at the time of her death.

Dando's death has previously been the focus of BBC and ITV documentaries The Murder of Jill Dando and Jill Dando: The 20 Year Mystery respectively.

Who Killed Jill Dando? will stream on Netflix from 26th September 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.