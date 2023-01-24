Beloved presenter Dando was shot dead outside her home in west London in 1999 and her murder led to a high profile and complex investigation. A suspect was convicted and imprisoned for eight years for Dando's murder, but was later acquitted following an appeal and a retrial. Dando's death remains unsolved.

Netflix has announced that it is producing a documentary series about the life and death of Jill Dando, who was known for her presenting work for the BBC, including co-presenting Crimewatch.

The Netflix series will blend archives, new research and revelatory interviews exploring Dando’s life, career, legacy, and her death.

The series is in production now and will launch in 2023. It will be made up of multiple episodes, although exactly how many is yet to be revealed.

Jill Dando. Colin Davey/Getty Images

The currently untitled series will be directed by Marcus Plowright (Fred and Rose West: Reopened) and executive produced by Emma Cooper (The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes), while it comes from production company Empress Films.

As well as Crimewatch, Dando also presented on regional television and radio and programmes including Breakfast Time and the Six O'Clock News. She was chosen as the BBC’s Personality of the Year in 1997.

Her death has previously been the focus of BBC and ITV documentaries The Murder of Jill Dando and Jill Dando: The 20 Year Mystery respectively.

Recent multi-part documentaries from Netflix have included the highly talked about six-part series Harry & Meghan and tennis-focused Break Point, which comes from the makers of F1: Drive to Survive. The streamer has also released true crime series including The Texas Killing Fields and Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street.

The documentary about Jill Dando will stream on Netflix later this year. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

