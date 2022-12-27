The makers of F1:DTS are back in the hot-seat, this time with their lenses trained on a whole new playing field.

Break Point is threatening to be Netflix's latest sporting smash-hit on the back of the success of Formula 1: Drive to Survive and The Last Dance.

Tennis comes under the microscope in Break Point with some of the finest players from the ATP and WTA Tour rosters to be followed throughout the 2022 season.

Nick Kyrgios, Iga Swiatek and Stefanos Tsitsipas are among the hottest names in tennis set to feature in the docuseries, with Netflix hoping to garner similar success to that of F1:DTS.

Break Point will be released on Friday 13th January 2023.

The official release time has not been confirmed, but UK fans could be expected to wait until the afternoon if episodes are released in the morning in US time.

How many episodes in Break Point season 1?

Break Point season 1 consists of 10 episodes, broken down into two halves of five episodes.

Five episodes will be released in January 2023 with five more to come in June 2023, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed for Part 2.

Break Point season 1 trailer

So far we only have a teaser trailer for Break Point season 1 with a full trailer expected soon and inevitably another to be released ahead of the second part.

Who will feature in Break Point season 1?

Check out the full list of tennis players in Break Point season 1 ahead of launch with a host of current ATP and WTA players joined by former stars and tennis personalities.

