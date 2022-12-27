Formula 1: Drive to Survive has proven to be a rip-roaring success around the globe since its inaugural run, now the creators are back with a fresh series aimed at a fresh sport.

Break Point is shaping up to be the next big Netflix hit as they continue to push the benchmark higher for sports documentaries.

Tennis is under the microscope this time around with Break Point set to show life away from the court, behind the scenes, on the ATP and WTA tours.

A number of big names have been confirmed to take part in the first season of the show, with more stars expected to come into the fold should it mirror the success of its F1 ancestor.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the list of tennis players in Break Point.

Which tennis players are in Break Point?

Netflix have confirmed the following stars will feature in the new docuseries.

There are no confirmed interviews with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic, though this was also the case with Formula 1: Drive to Survive as Mercedes and Ferrari drivers did not get involved until the second season of the show.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Paula Badosa

Matteo Berrettini

Taylor Fritz

Ons Jabeur

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Nick Kyrgios

Casper Ruud

Aryna Sabalenka

Maria Sakkari

Sloane Stephens

Iga Swiatek

Frances Tiafoe

Ajla Tomljanovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Check out our full Break Point episode guide for details on who will feature in each instalment.

Who else is in Break Point?

A host of other tennis personalities are onboard with the first season of Break Point.

Paul Annacone

Chris Evert

Patrick Mouratoglou

Toni Nadal

Martina Navratilova

Andy Roddick

Maria Sharapova

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.