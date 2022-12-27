Break Point episode guide: When are new episodes released?
Your complete guide to when Break Point episodes are released on Netflix.
Break Point is fast approaching but fans will need to wait if they are to watch the entire first season of the new Netflix docuseries.
Season one will be split in half with five episodes to come in January 2023 and the second batch to be served up in the summer.
Details have emerged about which players and tournaments will feature in the series to come but, if fans do take a shine to the new series, the wait for five more episodes could be an agonising one.
RadioTimes.com rounds up the full Break Point episode guide, including when new episodes will be released.
Break Point episodes
PART ONE: EPISODES 1-5
Episode 1: Australian Open
Key Players: Nick Kyrgios (Australia), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Nick’s doubles partner, Australia)
Episode 2: Australian Open
Key Players: Matteo Berrettini (Italy), Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)
Episode 3: Indian Wells
Key Players: Maria Sakkari (Greece), Taylor Fritz (USA)
Episode 4: Madrid
Key Players: Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), Paula Badosa (Spain)
Episode 5: French Open
Key Players: Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Casper Ruud (Norway)
PART TWO: EPISODES 6-10
Tournaments featured:
- Wimbledon
- Eastbourne
- Queens
- US Open
- WTA Finals
- ATP Finals
When are new Break Points episodes released?
The season has been split in half with the first five episodes coming in January and the second batch to be released in the summer:
We will confirm the date for the next episodes as soon as we know.
Episodes 1-5: Friday 13th January 2023
Episodes 6-10: June 2023
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.