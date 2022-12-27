Season one will be split in half with five episodes to come in January 2023 and the second batch to be served up in the summer.

Break Point is fast approaching but fans will need to wait if they are to watch the entire first season of the new Netflix docuseries.

Details have emerged about which players and tournaments will feature in the series to come but, if fans do take a shine to the new series, the wait for five more episodes could be an agonising one.

RadioTimes.com rounds up the full Break Point episode guide, including when new episodes will be released.

Break Point episodes

PART ONE: EPISODES 1-5

Episode 1: Australian Open

Key Players: Nick Kyrgios (Australia), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Nick’s doubles partner, Australia)

Episode 2: Australian Open

Key Players: Matteo Berrettini (Italy), Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

Episode 3: Indian Wells

Key Players: Maria Sakkari (Greece), Taylor Fritz (USA)

Episode 4: Madrid

Key Players: Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), Paula Badosa (Spain)

Episode 5: French Open

Key Players: Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Casper Ruud (Norway)

PART TWO: EPISODES 6-10

Tournaments featured:

Wimbledon

Eastbourne

Queens

US Open

WTA Finals

ATP Finals

When are new Break Points episodes released?

The season has been split in half with the first five episodes coming in January and the second batch to be released in the summer:

We will confirm the date for the next episodes as soon as we know.

Episodes 1-5: Friday 13th January 2023

Episodes 6-10: June 2023

