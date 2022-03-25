She won awards and starred in some of the biggest movies of the day, and everyone wanted the chance to have her in one of their films. But while Marilyn was living the high life according to the general public, things were not so rosy behind the scenes - especially in her later years.

If you think of Hollywood stars, there's a high chance that the iconic Marilyn Monroe will still be the first person you imagine, despite her passing away decades ago now.

Her death came as a huge shock – she was only in her 30s – and now Netflix is taking a look at what happened with a new documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes. Here is all we know about it.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes release date

Netflix is set to debut The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes on Wednesday 27th April.

Who was Marilyn Monroe?

For over a decade, Marilyn Monroe was the biggest name in Hollywood. An actress, singer and model, many think of Marilyn as the ultimate bombshell and to say that she was one of the biggest names on the planet is no overstatement.

Movies such as As Young as You Feel and Monkey Business helped to propel her into stardom and she did not look back in the immediate years that followed. But while she was winning awards, such as a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in Some Like It Hot, there was a darker side to her story.

Addiction and mood disorders plagued her, and her marriages were both doomed to end in divorce. An overdose at her Los Angeles home ultimately led to her death at the young age of 36. It was ruled as a "probable suicide".

What is The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes about?

The official synopsis reads: "This documentary explores the mystery surrounding the death of movie icon Marilyn Monroe through previously unheard interviews with her inner circle.

"Long-unheard talks with John Huston and Hollywood's elite help piece together Marilyn Monroe's life and untimely death."

So expect to hear from those close to Marilyn, and recordings from back in the day that have never been heard before. This will be a must for any fans of Marilyn Monroe - and there are still millions to this day.

Is there a The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes trailer?

We don't have a Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes trailer yet, but as soon as Netflix releases one we will get it added here for you to see.

