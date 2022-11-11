Hot on the heels of the success of their previous Crime Scene docuseries like The Times Square Killer and The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel comes their brand new case - The Texas Killing Fields.

Nobody does true crime documentaries quite like Netflix , as they hook viewers in and have them all asking the same questions.

The third season of Crime Scene will focus on the largely unsolved tragic murders of four young girls found in the same area - a 25-acre stretch along Calder Road in League City, Texas.

But what happened to the victims? And how were their bodies discovered?

Executive Producer Joe Berlinger, who has worked on previous Netflix projects including Conversations with a Killer, will be opening the case file to try to answer just some of these questions. It will be directed by Jessica Dimmock and consists of three, 50 minute episodes.

As the anticipated, chilling series arrives on Netflix, here’s all you need to know.

The new series arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 29th November.

The third instalment in the series, The Texas Killing Fields, is the follow-up series to The Times Square Killer and The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

The latter focused on the disappearance and death of Elise Lam aged just 21.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields about?

The Texas Killing Fields Netflix

The latest docuseries in Netflix's library will delve into the case of The Texas Killing Fields - a 25-acre area in Texas that has earned its dark nickname after a series of young women were discovered dead there.

In the 1980s, three girls with seemingly no connection mysteriously vanished without a trace, only to be found at Calder Road, a desolate patch of land dotted by a few oil rigs.

Later, in 1991, a fourth victim was discovered in the same spot. Decades later, their murders remain unsolved.

However, one of the girls' grieving fathers, Tim Miller, has refused to give up telling their stories and is determined to find out what happened and catch her killer.

The three-parter follows his pursuit for justice, as the team go back five decades and uncover "a pattern of eerie connections and missed opportunities surrounding the Calder Road cases that may, at long last, lead investigators to the truth".

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields trailer

Netflix recently unveiled a feature-length trailer to The Texas Killing Fields.

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields arrives on Netflix on 29th November. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

he latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.