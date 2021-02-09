What happened to Elisa Lam? The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel explained

The latest Netflix true-crime documentary series from Joe Berlinger explores the case of Elisa Lam, a 21-year-old student who went missing while staying at the Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Several days after her disappearance was made public, Lam was found dead in a water tank on the top of the hotel, and the mysterious circumstances around the incident led many internet sleuths to attempt to get to the bottom of what happened.

Despite many conspiracy theories spreading – including some floating the possibility of a supernatural connection – Lam’s death was eventually ruled as an accident in the coroner’s autopsy report.

Read on for everything you need to know about what happened to Elisa Lam.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming & On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who was Elisa Lam?

Elisa Lam was a 21-year-old from Canada, who had been a student at the University of British Columbia. She travelled to California for a solo trip in January 2013, travelling across the West Coast via Amtrak before checking into the Cecil Hotel.

During her stay, Lam had been assigned a shared room on the fifth floor but she was moved to her own room when her roommates complained about “certain odd behaviour” after two days.

She had been due to check out of the hotel on 31st January, but when she never did, her parents contacted the LA authorities, who unsuccessfully attempted to look for Lam on the hotel’s premises.

When they were unable to find her, police reviewed security footage from the hotel and found a clip – which would soon go viral – of her behaving bizarrely in an elevator, before her body was eventually recovered on 19th February.

Lam had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression and had been prescribed various medications to treat the disorder, while during her life she had also kept various blogs that included details of her mental health struggles.

What happened to Elisa Lam?

While it is still unclear exactly what circumstances led to Elisa Lam’s death, one thing that we can definitively rule out is the supernatural explanation – and indeed Joe Berlinger hopes that the new docuseries can stop these rumours from taking hold.

“I think it’s very disrespectful to the victim of the tragedy to dismiss it as a ghost story,” he told RadioTimes.com and other press recently.

The docuseries also explores the possibility that Lam could have been murdered, a theory that was promoted heavily by internet sleuths after the case was reported.

Many people were quick to point the finger at Pablo Vergara, a death metal musician who had been staying at the hotel, despite the fact that there was absolutely no evidence to suggest that Vergara was involved. And Berlinger has said that he also hopes the series will cause people to think twice about making these kinds of accusations without evidence.

“He’s actually a sweet guy who was deeply hurt by all this and it ruined his life,” Berlinger said of Vergara, who makes music under the stage name Morbid. “That’s the whole point of cyberbullying and that’s the whole point of jumping to conclusions based on circumstantial evidence.”

So what actually did happen to Elisa Lam? Well, the short answer is that we don’t really know for sure beyond the fact that the authorities found no evidence of physical trauma, nor any evidence of alcohol or drugs in her body other than the medication she had been taking for bipolar disorder.

The official cause of death given by the LA coroner’s office was accidental drowning, with her bipolar disorder suggested as a significant contributing factor – there are several Elisa Lam theories that circulated the internet before Berlinger’s documentary.

Advertisement

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel will launch on Netflix on February 10th, 2021 at 8am. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.