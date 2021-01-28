When is Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel released? Elisa Lam documentary coming to Netflix

Netflix’s Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the upcoming true crime docu-series investigating the mysterious death of 21-year-old Canadian student Elisa Lam, whose body was discovered in the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

From Emmy-winning director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Paradise Lost), The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a series that dismantles the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime.

According to Netflix, for almost a decade, the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been connected to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers.

In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, which prompted a media frenzy and a community of internet users attempting to solve the case and coming up with potential theories.

Netflix adds that Lam’s disappearance is the latest chapter in a complex history for the hotel, and will offer a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

When is The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel released on Netflix?

What is The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel about?

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel will explore the mysterious death of 21-year-old Canadian student Elisa Lam, who vanished in the hotel in Downtown LA, before her body was recovered from a water tank on the roof of the building.

The last known sighting of Lam was taken in one of the hotel’s elevators by a video surveillance camera on February 1st. The video attracted worldwide attention due to Lam’s apparent strange behaviour, and has since been analysed and discussed at length online and on TV. The video has also been the source of exhaustive speculation and ignited a number of theories surrounding Lam’s death.

“It’s strange and seemingly inexplicable,” director Joe Berlinger recently told The Independent. “The enigmatic nature of the video is really what drew many people around the world, including me, to become passionate about the case and want to solve its mysteries.”

This is the first season in a series which aims to pick apart the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in modern day crime.

Is there a trailer for The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel?

Yes, there is a trailer for The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel – you can see it below:

“Is there a room here that maybe somebody hasn’t died in?” Cecil’s hotel manager asks in the trailer, giving viewers a glimpse into the building’s infamous reputation. “I never got used to that.”

The hotel is described as having “a dark persona” throughout history, and acquired itself the unfortunate moniker of “hotel death”. The trailer also includes excerpts from surveillance footage of Lam in a lift before her sudden disappearance.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel will launch on Netflix on February 10th, 2021 at 8:00am.