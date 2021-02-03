What happened to Elisa Lam? The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel explores theories behind her death

Netflix’s latest true crime docu-series Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel will explore the unexplained death of Canadian student Elisa Lam.

The 21-year-old arrived at the hotel in Downtown LA on January 26th 2013, but failed to checkout on January 31st. A missing persons investigation was launched when Lam’s parents reported her disappearance to police. On 19th February, Lam’s body was recovered from a water tank on the roof of the hotel.

According to Netflix, for many years, the Cecil Hotel has been connected to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from sudden deaths to housing serial killers.

The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a series that aims to dismantle the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime.

Lam’s tragic death ignited a community of so-called internet sleuths attempting to solve the case and coming up with potential theories. The cause of Lam’s death was declared as accidental drowning, but a number of internet users have come up with theories that range from murder to paranormal activity.

What happened to Elisa Lam?

Accidental drowning

On February 21st, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s autopsy report stated that the manner of death was accidental, reporting no evidence of physical trauma.

Murdered

During the early investigation into the disappearance of Elisa Lam, the LAPD released a video of the last known sighting of the 21-year-old in one of the Cecil’s elevators, which was captured by a surveillance camera on February 1st.

In the CCTV footage, Lam can be seen entering the lift and pressing a button. When the lift doors fail to close, she can be seen looking outside of the lift and peering from left to right as if someone is there, and then moving quickly back inside and hiding in the corner of the lift. When the doors still don’t close, she can be seen pressing numerous buttons, and then exiting the lift while seemingly gesticulating at someone outside of the elevator, although no one else is picked up in the footage.

How Lam managed to get inside one of the tanks and the whereabouts of her body has confused the authorities, as the tanks were four-by-eight-foot and behind a locked door.

The Cecil Hotel has been connected to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers. ‘The Night Stalker’ serial killer Richard Ramirez stayed on the 14th floor of the hotel during his 1980s killing spree.

Korean elevator game

Some theories allege that Elisa Lam was playing the Korean elevator game, summoning some kind of paranormal activity which was responsible for Lam’s death. The Korean elevator game entails a player pressing different buttons in a lift in a certain order to supposedly reach another dimension – playing in elevators can be dangerous and it is not advised to do so.

Meanwhile, Netflix says Lam’s disappearance and unexplained death is the latest chapter in a complex history for the hotel, and the series will offer a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel will launch on Netflix on February 10th, 2021 at 8am. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.