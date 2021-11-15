Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer release date on Netflix, trailer and latest news

True crime fans are in for a creepy Christmas this year thanks to Netflix’s upcoming docuseries Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer.

The second season in the streamer’s Crime Scene series, which launched with The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, The Times Square Killer is set to explore the crimes of serial killer Richard Cottingham, who murdered at least 11 people in New York and New Jersey over 13 years.

The Times Square Killer will also examine how “the danger and depravity” of New York’s Times Square back in the 1970s made in possible for Cottingham to go on a murderous rampage for over a decade.

Read on for everything you need to know about Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer release date

The new series will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 29th December.

The Times Square Killer is the follow-up series to The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, the four-part docuseries which arrived on Netflix back in February.

Earlier this month, Netflix renewed the true crime docuseries for three additional seasons, which will include a series on American financier and convicted Ponzi scheme criminal Bernie Madoff.

What is Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer about?

The second season from Netflix’s Crime Scene will look at the Times Square murders committed by serial killer Richard Cottingham between 1967 and 1980.

According to Netflix, the series will look at “the danger and depravity of NYC’s Times Square in the ’70s and ’80s – a place that made it possible for one man to commit unthinkable acts”.

Cottingham, who was nicknamed the Times Square Torso Ripper, officially murdered 11 people over the course of 13 years across the New York and New Jersey area but claims to have committed between 85 and 100 murders.

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer trailer

While Netflix is yet to release a full-length trailer for the true crime series, the streamer has shared a short teaser on Twitter teasing the documentary.

The team behind Crime Scene: The Vanishing at The Cecil Hotel is back



They’ll next explore the danger and depravity of NYC’s Times Square in the 70s & 80s — a place that made it possible for one man to commit unthinkable acts. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer premieres 12/29 pic.twitter.com/aC1KCOqYzl — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2021

