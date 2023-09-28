The four-part series is being directed by Fisher Stevens (And We Go Green) and produced by John Battsek (One Day in September). It will give fans a never-before-seen insight into who David Beckham really is, from his shopping to cleaning habits to anecdotes from the people who know him best.

Read on for everything you need to know about Beckham, including its release date and trailer.

What is Beckham about?

The documentary explores David Beckham's rise to fame as a footballer and how the public perception of him changed over the years.

The official synopsis for the documentary reads: "Beckham, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most well-known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is.

"From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.

"The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time."

Netflix has confirmed that Beckham will be available to stream on Wednesday 4th October. All four episodes will be available at once at 8am that day.

Who will be interviewed in Beckham?

David and Victoria Beckham. Netflix

As well as candid interviews with David Beckham himself, the documentary also features interviews with his friends, family and key figures who were part of his footballing journey.

Those confirmed include:

Victoria Beckham

Gary Neville

Eric Cantona

Sir Alex Ferguson

Rio Ferdinand

Paul Scholes

Roy Keane

Mel C

Diego Simeone

Carlos Queiroz

Luís Figo

Michel Salgado

Florentino Pérez

Roberto Carlos

Ronaldo

Fabio Capello

David Beckham's mother and father

Beckham trailer

You can watch the trailer for Beckham below.

Beckham premieres on Netflix on Wednesday 2nd October. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

