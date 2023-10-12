Beckham soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix documentary
From Oasis to Dolly Parton.
Beckham on Netflix has been dominating the streaming site's top 10 list since its release, and along with it comes an impressive soundtrack of throwback hits that'll get everyone dancing.
The new documentary series tells the "inside story of a global football star and cultural icon". The show focuses on Beckham's rise to fame, his relationship with Victoria Beckham and several controversies he faced in his 20s.
David, Victoria and his family and friends gave "unprecedented access" to Fisher Stevens and John Battsek over the course of the docuseries, lifting the lid on the life of Beckham that his fans may not know about.
From its use of Spice Girls hits to Oasis bangers, you will definitely have recognised a song or two from the documentary's soundtrack, but there may be some you can't quite put your finger on.
Read on for every song in Beckham on Netflix.
Beckham on Netflix soundtrack
Episode 1
- Supersonic - Oasis
- Spice Up Your Life - Spice Girls
- Gangster Trippin' - Fatboy Slim
- Here I Come - The Roots
Episode 2
- Sing - Blur
- Hundred Mile High City - Ocean Colour Scene
- Steal My Sunshine - Len
Episode 3
- Salute Your Solution - The Raconteurs
- Gimme Some Lovin' - The Spencer Davis Group
- 10:03 - Doves
- Everlasting Love - Love Affair
Episode 4
- Superstar (Remember How You Got Where You Are) - The Temptations
- Islands in the Stream - Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers
- Happy Together - The Turtles
