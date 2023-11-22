The series starred Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Abby Corrigan and Adrian Greensmith, and followed Mickey Bolitar (Michael) as he starts a new life following his father's death - but finds himself in the middle of the disappearance of a student at his school.

The final episode of Shelter left views on a cliffhanger, as Mickey used what Bat Lady (Tovah Feldshuh) had told him to figure out that she must've been hearing genuine calls from his father Brad (Kristoffer Polaha) all along.

The series ended with Mickey and his friends opening one of the soundproof rooms beneath Bat Lady's home to find his father at the same time his aunt Shira (Constance Zimmer) is met with her brother's open casket.

While viewers were unable to see what was inside, many theorised that the person in the casket was not Shira's brother.

Following the shocking finale, RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively with Harlan Coben about a second season, with him revealing there were no confirmed plans to renew it at that time, but that there were ideas he had for it.

When asked what he'd like to see in season 2, Coben revealed: "You'd want to know where Mickey goes from here, where other characters go from here. It's a really rich world.

"We haven't really scratched the surface of Abeona and what the Bat Lady is running here. Spoon's background, Ema's background, all these people actually have hidden secrets that would hopefully be revealed and talked about in future seasons."

