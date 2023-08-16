Harlan Coben's Shelter: Release date, cast and latest news for Prime Video series
The new thriller series comes to Prime Video this week.
As well as boasting a growing batch of original content and a plethora of films, Prime Video has long cemented itself as a platform for some of the most gripping dramas.
One of the series joining the ranks this week is Harlan Coben's Shelter, which marks the first collaboration between the well-known mystery writer and Prime Video.
The new show follows the story of Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael) who, after the sudden death of his father, is faced with building a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. But when a fellow new girl at his school disappears, Mickey is driven to find out what has happened to her.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Will his quest for the truth lead him to solving some mysteries about his new town in the process?
Well, according to the synopsis: "Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends… and perhaps even his own complex family history."
Keen to learn more about the new series? Read on for everything you need to know about Harlan Coben's Shelter.
Harlan Coben's Shelter release date
The new Prime Video series premieres on Prime Video with the first three episodes on Friday 18th August 2023.
But if you're looking for answers to your burning questions or are wondering what Mickey and his friends are going to discover, you're going to have to be patient: Episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter will be released weekly every Friday until the finale, which is set for release on Friday 22nd September.
Harlan Coben's Shelter cast
The cast of the new Prime Video series is full of rising talent and is led by Jaden Michael, who is best known for leading Netflix's Colin in Black and White, the Ava DuVernay drama series exploring the school years and experiences of former NFL player turned activist Colin Kaepernick.
The full cast of Harlan Coben's Shelter is as follows.
- Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar
- Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar
- Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell
- Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow
- Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady
- Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell
- Brian Altemus as Troy Taylor
- Lee Aaron Rosen as Chief Taylor
- Missi Pyle as Hannah Taylor
- Samantha Bugliaro as Ashley Kent
- Hunter Emery as 'Sunglasses Man'
- Antonio Cipriano as Buck
- Didi Conn as Mrs Friedman
- Alexa Mareka as Whitney
- Manuel Uriza as Octoface
- Kristoffer Polaha as Brad
Harlan Coben's Shelter plot
Harlan Coben's Shelter follows the story of teenage Mickey Bolitar and his newfound friends as they attempt to uncover the mystery behind a slew of disappearances in their home town.
According to the synopsis: "Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey.
"Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community."
More like this
Is there a trailer for Harlan Coben's Shelter?
There is! Judging by the sheer amount of views, the new series is going to be a hit with fans of Harlan Coben fans, and the trailer gives us a first glimpse of the action to come for Mickey and his new gang of friends.
Watch the trailer below.
The first three episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter are available to watch on Prime Video, with new episodes being released weekly every Friday.
Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.
If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.