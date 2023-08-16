The new show follows the story of Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael) who, after the sudden death of his father, is faced with building a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. But when a fellow new girl at his school disappears, Mickey is driven to find out what has happened to her.

Will his quest for the truth lead him to solving some mysteries about his new town in the process?

Well, according to the synopsis: "Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends… and perhaps even his own complex family history."

Keen to learn more about the new series? Read on for everything you need to know about Harlan Coben's Shelter.

Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar and Brian Altemus as Troy in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

The new Prime Video series premieres on Prime Video with the first three episodes on Friday 18th August 2023.

But if you're looking for answers to your burning questions or are wondering what Mickey and his friends are going to discover, you're going to have to be patient: Episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter will be released weekly every Friday until the finale, which is set for release on Friday 22nd September.

Harlan Coben's Shelter cast

The cast of the new Prime Video series is full of rising talent and is led by Jaden Michael, who is best known for leading Netflix's Colin in Black and White, the Ava DuVernay drama series exploring the school years and experiences of former NFL player turned activist Colin Kaepernick.

The full cast of Harlan Coben's Shelter is as follows.

Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar

Constance Zimmer as Shira Bolitar

Adrian Greensmith as Arthur "Spoon" Spindell

Abby Corrigan as Ema Winslow

Tovah Feldshuh as Bat Lady

Sage Linder as Rachel Caldwell

Brian Altemus as Troy Taylor

Lee Aaron Rosen as Chief Taylor

Missi Pyle as Hannah Taylor

Samantha Bugliaro as Ashley Kent

Hunter Emery as 'Sunglasses Man'

Antonio Cipriano as Buck

Didi Conn as Mrs Friedman

Alexa Mareka as Whitney

Manuel Uriza as Octoface

Kristoffer Polaha as Brad

Harlan Coben's Shelter plot

Jaden Michael as Mickey Bolitar in Harlan Coben's Shelter. Prime Video

Harlan Coben's Shelter follows the story of teenage Mickey Bolitar and his newfound friends as they attempt to uncover the mystery behind a slew of disappearances in their home town.

According to the synopsis: "Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey.

"Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community."

Is there a trailer for Harlan Coben's Shelter?

There is! Judging by the sheer amount of views, the new series is going to be a hit with fans of Harlan Coben fans, and the trailer gives us a first glimpse of the action to come for Mickey and his new gang of friends.

Watch the trailer below.

The first three episodes of Harlan Coben's Shelter are available to watch on Prime Video, with new episodes being released weekly every Friday.

