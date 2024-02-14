Meanwhile, there are also roles for Martha Plimpton (The Regime), Sidse Babbett Knudsen (Borgen), Jason Flemyng (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Ali Suliman (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), Fra Fee (Hawkeye) and Joseph Mydell (The Eternal Daughter).

Woodall stars as Edward Brooks, who is described as a brilliant young maths post-graduate on the verge of a major breakthrough.

According to a synopsis provided by Apple, Edward is hoping to succeed in finding a pattern in prime numbers that will allow him to hold the key to every computer in the world.

"Soon he begins to realise an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent, played by Swindell, who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians' behaviour," the synopsis continues.

"Together, they start to piece together the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of."

After appearing in episodes of Holby City and Vampire Academy, Woodall made a major breakthrough when he appeared as Jack in the hugely popular second season of the anthology series The White Lotus.

His rise to stardom continued in the recent Netflix hit One Day – which sees him star alongside Ambika Mod – while he will also appear in the upcoming film Nomad.

