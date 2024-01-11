The series has been a hit with fans since it premiered on New Year's Day, with acclaim for the cast led by Michelle Keegan and the amount of unexpected twists the drama takes.

So, if you've binge-watched all eight episodes and are a dedicated fan of the Harlan Coben dramas, what more can we expect? Well, RadioTimes.com chatted exclusively to Coben, who assured us that there's plenty to look forward to.

When asked what's next for Coben and whether we can expect more series of his via Netflix, the series creator and author said: "We still have a few [books] left! We’re doing one right now in Poland based off my book Just One Look, we’re filming and Netflix Poland is working on. Also working on one in South America, believe it or not."

Richard Armitage as Joe and Michelle Keegan as Maya in Fool Me Once. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

While details of the upcoming Just One Look adaptation remain under wraps for now, the novel was released back in 2014 and centres on Grace, a woman whose life is turned upside down when she discovers a picture of life that she doesn't recognise and her husband as she's never known him.

According to the book's synopsis: "Within 12 hours, Jack has disappeared, a brutal hitman is stalking her family and the safe world she knows has been turned upside down. And all Grace can see is that the past is coming back to haunt the present and people are getting hurt."

It sure sounds like a pulsating thriller, right? Well, we'll have to keep our eyes peeled for the Polish-language adaptation of it, but as for what else could be coming to Netflix in the future, Coben admits that the New Year's Day release is a special one that he'd like to continue.

Coben said: "There’s no doubt that if Netflix wants us back, which hopefully everyone watching will make this happen, I’ll be working with Nicola [Shindler], Richard [Fee] and Danny [Brocklehurst] on at least another one or two. We want to keep this going, we love this kind of yearly thing if we can.

"We skipped last year but we’d love to try doing it where we have that New Year’s Day release for everybody, they can watch us hungover and we can join them in the new year."

Coben continued: "This team has just been a dream to work with, people always ask me why I set so many here in the UK when the books are USA and it’s really because of Nicola, Danny and Richard, that team has been such a delight to work with.

"I think we started eight or nine years ago, we did The Five for Sky, the first one we did together. So as long as Netflix wants us, which I think they do, I’d love to keep working with them.”

The series currently sits at the number one spot on Netflix UK and is led by Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern, who is joined by Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley and Adeel Akhtar in the main ensemble.

Praise for the series has been heaped upon the cast, with fans even calling for a spin-off of the series featuring DS Sami Kierce and Marty McGreggor, who are played in the series by Akhtar and Dino Fetscher respectively.

When speaking to RadioTimes.com, Coben didn't rule out the possibility of the series confessing that he "loves the idea".

He said: "If Adeel wants to do it and we all want to do it, I would love to spin off and do something with Adeel again. He's an unusual talent and fun to work with. I love the dynamic between him and Dino as Marty."

