Throughout the series, we'll follow Maya as she seeks to uncover just what it going on, as well as following the likes of Adeel Akhtar's Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce as he investigates the murder.

Joanna Lumley is also part of the leading cast as Maya's mother-in-law and Joe's mother, Judith, but who else stars in the new series? Read on to find out more about the Fool Me Once cast, including where you've likely seen them before.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fool Me Once cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix drama

The Fool Me Once cast is stacked with lots of stellar British acting talent, being led by Keegan. Find the full cast list below and scroll on to find out more about the characters.

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern

Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett

Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett

Emmett J Scanlan as Shane Tessier

Dino Fetscher as Marty McGreggor

Marcus Garvey as Eddie Walker

Hattie Morahan as Caroline Burkett

James Northcote as Neil Burkett

Dänya Griver as Abby Walker

Daniel Burt as Daniel Burt

Adelle Leonce as Eva Finn

Natalia Kostrzewa as Izabella Godek

Michelle Keegan plays Maya Stern

Michelle Keegan stars in Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once. Netflix

Who is Maya Stern? Maya is left traumatised after the brutal murder of her husband Joe and is trying her hardest to continue work and usual life. That is, until she spies him in a nanny cam she's installed.

Where have I seen Michelle Keegan before? Keegan rose to TV fame in Coronation Street but departed in 2014, going on to have starring roles in Our Girl, Brassic and more recently, Ten Pound Poms.

Richard Armitage plays Joe Burkett

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in Fool Me Once. Matt Squire/Netflix

Who is Joe? Joe is Maya's husband and comes from a very wealthy family, of which his mother Judith is the fierce matriarch.

Where have I seen Richard Armitage before? Harlan Coben thriller fans will know this isn't Armitage's first rodeo when it comes to his series as Armitage has starred in two previous shows, Safe and The Stranger. Known for his roles in Spooks and The Hobbit, Armitage most recently starred in Obsession and is set to star in Red Eye.

Adeel Akhtar plays DS Sami Kierce

Adeel Akhtar in Fool Me Once. Netflix

Who is DS Sami Kierce? Sami is leading the homicide investigation into Joe's death and is trying to figure out just what happened on that fateful night – but he is also dealing with secrets of his own.

Where have I seen Adeel Akhtar before? Akhtar has earned multiple award nominations for his roles in Utopia and Ali & Ava, winning BAFTA's for his roles in Murdered By My Father and Sherwood. He has also starred in Unforgotten, Killing Eve and Enola Holmes.

Joanna Lumley plays Judith Burkett

Joanna Lumley in Fool Me Once. Netflix

Who is Judith Burkett? Judith is Joe's mother and matriarch of the Burkett's, a very wealthy family. Because of her privileged upbringing, her and Maya don't always see eye to eye.

Where have I seen Joanna Lumley before? Lumley is perhaps best known for her role as Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous but has starred in numerous shows and films over the years, more recently including Finding Alice, Paddington 2 and Motherland.

Emmett J Scanlan plays Shane Tessier

Emmett J Scanlan and Michelle Keegan in Fool Me Once. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Who is Shane Tessier? Shane is one of Maya's friends from her military days and is a much-needed help after the death of Joe.

Where have I seen Emmett J Scanlan before? Scanlan is currently part of the main cast of ITV's The Tower, which has recently been renewed for season 3. He is best known for his roles in Hollyoaks, Peaky Blinders, Kin and also starred in Harlan Coben's Safe.

Dino Fetscher plays Marty McGreggor

Dino Fetscher and Adeel Akhtar in Fool Me Once. Vishal SharmaNetflix

Who is Marty McGreggor? Marty is the accompanying police officer partnered with Sami on Joe's murder case. He is a lot more enthusiastic, which only leads to Sami often getting frustrated with him.

Where have I seen Dino Fetscher before? Fetscher is known for his roles in Paranoid, Humans and Foundations, also appearing in Gentleman Jack, The Split and Years and Years.

Fool Me Once is coming to Netflix on 1st January 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.