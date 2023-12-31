His character, Joe Burkett, comes from a very wealthy family, with Lumley's Judith as the matriarch.

While there are set to be a lot of twists and turns in store for our characters, Armitage did admit that he lacks a certain level of "self-assuredness" that he had to embody in Joe.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a screening of the series, Armitage said: "Seeing that level of wealth, which is often accompanied with extreme power, the kind of education he would’ve had – what does that do to a person in terms of his entitlement and self-assuredness?

"You see a glimpse of it in the first scene, when they get together […] In reality, someone like him would’ve gone up to somebody like her at a party and said, 'I am buying you a drink and we’re then going to get married.' That kind of self-assuredness, which I don’t carry at all."

Michelle Keegan as Maya and Richard Armitage as Joe in Fool Me Once. Netflix

Armitage added: "Trying to understand that and seeing the scale of that house, getting in there thinking, 'What must it have been like to have grown up in a place like this?'"

The mystery of the series very much surrounds his character Joe as, after his tragic murder, Maya is struggling to make sense of what's happened and continue building a life for herself and her young daughter.

But Maya has the shock of her life when she spots Joe on her new 'nanny cam', and everything she thought she knew is brought into question.

As well as the main plot of the series involving Joe, Maya and his mother, we also follow Adeel Akhtar's Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce, who is investigating Joe's murder - but is also grappling with secrets of his own.

There's plenty more to come in the show as, according to the series synopsis: "Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected?

"Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever."

The eight-part series is one that's going to take viewers on an emotional journey, with Keegan and Lumley exclusively revealing to RadioTimes.com that it's quite the "rollercoaster".

Keegan admitted: "You’re constantly guessing throughout the whole series. That’s what I was like with the book, when I read the book, I was like, 'I know what’s happened here.' You turn the page - no, your guess is wrong."

