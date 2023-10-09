Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the upcoming series, Coben was beaming about his cast, that is led by the likes of Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Dame Joanna Lumley and Adeel Akhtar. But Coben also teased that Fool Me Once may just deliver the most twisted finale yet.

He said: “I think it’s the most shocking ending. One of the things I hope we’ve done well for people, and one of the reasons that the shows have been popular, is when you binge a show, you have to actually deliver on the ending."

Coben continued:"When you binge a show on Netflix ... when the show drops, people have watched all eight episodes by the time I’ve woken up in the morning, it’s kind of amazing. I think it’s our most surprising and emotional ending.

"It’s sort of a powerhouse emotional ending, and I think our last episode, which is also unusual, is our shortest episode. Rather than try to bloat the finale, we decided we were actually just going to deliver what we wanted to in that finale."

He added: "It’s a slightly different world this time than some of the ones we’ve dealt with. Joanna Lumley’s family is extraordinarily wealthy where usually it’s a happy, gated community suburbs.”

Michelle Keegan stars in Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once. Netflix

The new drama follows Maya Stern (Keegan), whose life is quickly thrown into disarray when her husband is killed. However, when she spies him on her child's nanny cam, she's led to think that he may not be dead after all.

Throw in a detective struggling to keep secrets of his own and a parallel case that could or could not be linked to Maya's own and it sounds like it's the start of something sinister.

According to the synopsis: "Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier.

"Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever."

Filming for the series was done in Manchester and North East England and marks the eighth on-screen adaptation between Coben and Netflix in their ongoing partnership.

