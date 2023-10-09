Harlan Coben teases "most shocking ending" yet for Fool Me Once
The new drama will mark the eighth on-screen adaptation in Coben and Netflix's partnership deal.
In the world of gripping dramas, mystery novelist Harlan Coben has quickly become the go-to name we gravitate towards when we're on the lookout for a thriller.
In his ongoing partnership deal with Netflix, Coben is bringing yet another British-based series to our screens and it boasts some stellar talent. Fool Me Once is coming to our screens soon, with a release date to be announced, and from the sounds of it, it's set to be one of Coben and Netflix's best yet.
Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the upcoming series, Coben was beaming about his cast, that is led by the likes of Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Dame Joanna Lumley and Adeel Akhtar. But Coben also teased that Fool Me Once may just deliver the most twisted finale yet.
He said: “I think it’s the most shocking ending. One of the things I hope we’ve done well for people, and one of the reasons that the shows have been popular, is when you binge a show, you have to actually deliver on the ending."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Coben continued:"When you binge a show on Netflix ... when the show drops, people have watched all eight episodes by the time I’ve woken up in the morning, it’s kind of amazing. I think it’s our most surprising and emotional ending.
"It’s sort of a powerhouse emotional ending, and I think our last episode, which is also unusual, is our shortest episode. Rather than try to bloat the finale, we decided we were actually just going to deliver what we wanted to in that finale."
He added: "It’s a slightly different world this time than some of the ones we’ve dealt with. Joanna Lumley’s family is extraordinarily wealthy where usually it’s a happy, gated community suburbs.”
The new drama follows Maya Stern (Keegan), whose life is quickly thrown into disarray when her husband is killed. However, when she spies him on her child's nanny cam, she's led to think that he may not be dead after all.
More like this
Throw in a detective struggling to keep secrets of his own and a parallel case that could or could not be linked to Maya's own and it sounds like it's the start of something sinister.
According to the synopsis: "Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier.
Read more:
- Michelle Keegan’s new role is inspired by real story, says Harlan Coben
- Harlan Coben discusses potential for Shelter season 2
"Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever."
Filming for the series was done in Manchester and North East England and marks the eighth on-screen adaptation between Coben and Netflix in their ongoing partnership.
Fool Me Once is coming soon to Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.