The six-part BBC series follows a group of Brits as they leave dreary post-war Britain in 1956 to embark on a life-altering adventure on the other side of the world. For just £10, they were promised a new sun-drenched life in Australia with job prospects, housing they could only dream of and opportunities aplenty – except when they touch down, the reality is far from what was promised.

Ten Pound Poms is set to be the next period drama to take over your Sunday night viewing slot, and will explore a part of history that, interestingly, not many people know about.

While the history the series is based on is real, the stories and characters in the new drama are fictionalised and created by Danny Brocklehurst (Brassic, Ordinary Lies) who reunites with Michelle Keegan for another thought-provoking on-screen role. But who else stars in the new series?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Ten Pound Poms.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ten Pound Poms cast: who stars in the BBC period drama?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Ten Pound Poms. Read on below for more information about who they are in the series and where you've seen the actors before.

Michelle Keegan as Kate Thorne

Faye Marsay as Annie Roberts

Warren Brown as Terry Roberts

Hattie Hook as Pattie Roberts

Finn Treacy as Peter Roberts

Stephen Curry as JJ Walker

David Field as Dean

Sophie Gregg as Tina

Emma Hamilton as Sheila Anderson

Leon Ford as Bill Anderson

Berynn Schwerdt as Arty

Cheree Cassidy as Marlene

Rob Collins as Ron

Trisha Morton-Thomas as Aunty May

Travis McMahon as Ivan

Nic Cassim as Ted

Emma Hamilton as Sheila Anderson

Tara Morice as Sister Mulligan

Johnny Nasser as Bob Travers

Michelle Keegan plays Kate Thorne

BBC

Who is Kate Thorne? Kate is a nurse who has come to Australia for a slightly different reason than the Brits she's surrounded by in her new accommodation. While others have spent just £10 on the trip from the UK to Down Under in search of a better life in the dreary post-war era, Kate is on a personal mission of her own.

Where have I seen Michelle Keegan? Keegan became a household name after her long-running role as Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street. Since her departure from the soap in 2014, she has starred in BBC's Our Girl, as well as Ordinary Lies and Brassic – both works by Danny Brocklehurst, who has also created Ten Pound Poms. She will also be reuniting with the BAFTA-winning writer once again for Netflix's Fool Me Once.

Faye Marsay plays Annie Roberts

BBC/Eleven,John Platt

Who is Annie Roberts? Annie is 1950s housewife in post-war Northern England who is married to Terry and together, they have two teenage children, Pattie and Peter. When she sees an ad in the paper for a £10 passage to Australia, she convinces Terry and the children to emigrate, thinking it'll be the best thing for them.

Where have I seen Faye Marsay? Marsay has starred as The Waif in Game of Thrones, Vel Sartha in Andor, Katya Godman in McMafia and as Candice Pelling in Fresh Meat. She has also appeared in Lady Chatterley's Lover, Vera, Doctor Who, Black Mirror and Bancroft.

Warren Brown plays Terry Roberts

BBC/Eleven,John Platt

Who is Terry Roberts? Although we meet Terry and his family 10 years after the Second World War, it's clear that his time as a soldier and in a prisoner of war camp still affects him deeply.

Suffering from PTSD, he and Annie lead a very tense life in the UK, so when the ad for the Assisted Migration scheme comes up, they go to Australia in hope of a better life – but will Terry be able to leave his personal demons behind?

Where have I seen Warren Brown? Brown is perhaps best known for his roles in Hollyoaks as Andy Holt and in Luther as DS Justin Ripley. He has also starred in Strike Back, Liar, Doctor Who, The Responder and Trigger Point.

Rob Collins plays Ron

BBC

Who is Ron? Ron is a fellow worker at the building site with Terry and soon, the pair bond over their similar war veteran history. As an indigenous Australian, Ron has to live a life filled with discrimination but is a lead figure in his community.

Where have I seen Rob Collins? The Australian actor and singer has starred in many Australian stage productions, as well as in multiple TV series like Cleverman, Wrong Girl and Glitch.

David Field plays Dean

BBC/Eleven,John Platt

Who is Dean? Dean is one of the managers at the building site that Terry works at and immediately shows Terry the side of discrimination he's not used to. Although the pair get off to a rocky start, they do bond somewhat – until Dean's true colours are revealed.

Where have I seen David Field? The Australian actor and film director has starred in numerous roles throughout the years including Chopper, Two Hands, Shantaram and Preacher, to name a few.

Ten Pound Poms premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Sunday 14th May, airing weekly on BBC One and with all episodes available on iPlayer immediately.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.