As pictured above, Michelle Keegan reprises her role as nurse Kate Thorne in the second instalment, alongside returnees Faye Marsay and Warren Brown.

Along with the release date, the BBC have also unveiled a trailer for season 2, teasing what is to come for the characters.

In the trailer, viewers can watch on as Robbie shares a tender moment with Kate as they rekindle their friendship, while a new character – Benny Bates (Marcus Graham) – is introduced with some words of wisdom for Terry.

You can watch the full trailer below.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "After a challenging first year in Australia, series two follows nurse Kate Thorne (Michelle Keegan) and the Roberts family (led by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) into 1957 on their adventure down under, each determined against all odds to achieve their slice of the Australian dream.

"As Kate, Annie and Terry settle into their new lives, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie."

There are also some new characters joining for season 2, as the Skinner family arrive from Ireland "ready to enjoy their new lives in the sunshine".

Further casting includes Rob Collins (Mystery Road) as Ron, Leon Ford (Elvis) as Bill, Declan Coyle (Long Black) as Stevie, Stephen Curry (Hounds Of Love) as JJ, Hattie Hook (Savage River) as Pattie, Finn Treacy (The Portable Door) as Peter, Emma Hamilton (The Tudors) as Sheila and Cheree Cassidy (Underbelly) as Marlene.

Ten Pound Poms season 2 will air on Sunday 9th March at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Episodes will continue weekly

