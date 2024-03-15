Thorne's CV also includes His Dark Materials, National Treasure, Kiri, The Accident and Best Interests.

Graham and actor Hannah Walters, who is both his professional partner and wife, said: "Matriarch [Productions, which they co-founded] is delighted to announce their involvement on Adolescence

"It's a dream to work side by side creatively with Jack Thorne, a long-time friend. Also, working with Philip Barantini (Boiling Point, Malpractice) is, of course, always an incredible experience - and a marriage that we know works beautifully."

Mark Herbert, Warp Films CEO, added: "The collaboration of talents behind Adolescence is exceptional. With Stephen Graham, Philip Barantini and Jack Thorne leading the charge, expect an ambitious one-shot crime drama like never before."

The series will arrive in 2025, but as for when, we'll have to wait and see.

Who stars in Adolescence on Netflix?

The cast has yet to be announced. Watch this space for updates.

What is Adolescence on Netflix about?

The show is "an ambitious crime drama told in a real-time, one-shot style" – and that's as much as we know at the moment.

Plan B Entertainment described it as an "emotionally searing and innovative series" and "a truly singular television event".

Is there a trailer for Adolescence on Netflix?

Not just yet.

Expect the official trailer to arrive at some point next year, around one month before the series premieres. There's also a strong chance of teaser clips and images in the run-up.

