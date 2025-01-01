Led by Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar as Kat, she's joined by the likes of Lenny Henry, Ashley Walters, Richard Armitage and more in the cast. This isn't Armitage's first outing on a Harlan Coben series, with the actor having starred in The Stranger, Stay Close and last year's hit, Fool Me Once.

But Armitage says that Missing You feels different from other Coben projects, saying: "One of the reasons this feels different is there isn’t a dense sub-plot surrounding a second character.

"There are two story threads that converge at the end, but they are being handled by one character, Kat, and because there is only one person dealing with everything, the train moves at a faster pace."

But who else stars in the new series? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Missing You.

Missing You cast: Full list of characters and actors in Netflix thriller

The full cast list for Missing You is as follows, but scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Rosalind Eleazar as DI Kat Donovan

Richard Armitage as DCI Ellis Stagger

Oscar Kennedy as Brendan Fells

Steve Pemberton as Titus Monroe

Charlie Hamblett as Charlie Pitts

Sir Lenny Henry as DS Clint Donovan

Brigid Zengeni as Odette Donovan

James Nesbitt as Dominic Calligan

Jessica Plummer as Stacey Embalo

Mary Malone as Aqua Vanech

Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan

Catherine Ayers as Nia

Felix Garcia Guyer as Reynaldo

Jo Martin as Tessie

Naomi Wirthner as Flo

Lisa Faulkner as Dana Fells

Matt Jay-Willis as Darryl

Marc Warren as Monte Leburne

GK Barry as Vanessa

Cyril Nri as Parker

Rosalind Eleazar as DI Kat Donovan

Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Who is DI Kat Donovan? Kat is a successful police officer working in the Missing Persons division but is unlucky in love, dipping her toe back into the dating pool after her fiancé, Josh, disappeared one day 11 years ago. But just as she's checking out a new dating app, she comes across Josh's profile, which sends her whole world into a spiral.

Where have I seen Rosalind Eleazar before? Eleazar is perhaps best known for her role as Louisa Guy in Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, but is also known for starring in Deep Water, Harlots, Rellik and Howards End. She has also appeared in Master of None and Class of '09.

Richard Armitage as DCI Ellis Stagger

Richard Armitage as Stagger in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Who is DCI Ellis Stagger? Ellis used to work with Kat's dad Clint and now works with her, with Ellis being a mentor to Kat and having helped her and her mother through their grief over the years. But he's a character not to be entirely trusted, according to Armitage.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Armitage teased: “They should be [suspicious of Stagger] ... So, in that first episode, when you realise what’s happened to him and you’re seeing that effect in his daughter who is now working with Stagger, you just know there’s something going on."

Where have I seen Richard Armitage before? Missing You isn't Armitage's first Harlan Coben series, with the actor having also starred in The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once. Armitage is also known for his roles in Spooks, The Hobbit film trilogy, Robin Hood and more recently in Red Eye and Obsession.

Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan

Ashley Walters as Josh in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Who is Josh Buchanan? Josh is a journalist and was engaged to Kat, with the pair seeming to have the perfect relationship until Josh disappeared just months after Clint's death. When Kat finds him on a dating app, she has to figure out why he went missing and whether they can reconnect.

Where have I seen Ashley Walters before? Aside from his music career, Ashley Walters is best known for starring in Top Boy as series lead Dushane Hill. He has also starred in Bulletproof, Safe House, Truckers and Doctor Who, as well as being set to star in Netflix's Adolescence and direct A Thousand Blows.

Oscar Kennedy as Brendan Fells

Rosalind Eleazar as Kat, Oscar Kennedy as Brendan in Missing You. James Stack/Netflix

Who is Brendan Fells? A teenager who enlists the help of Kat to look for his mother who he believes has gone missing after meeting up with a man online. He's determined to find out what's happened to her and believes Kat is the only person that can help.

Where have I seen Oscar Kennedy before? Kennedy has starred in Wreck, Breeders, Ladhood, Home from Home and The White Queen.

Steve Pemberton as Titus Monroe

Steve Pemberton as Titus in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Who is Titus Monroe? Titus lives in a remote farmhouse where he rears pedigree-grade show dogs, selling on those that are better destined as pets but is incredibly discerning over who gets to buy his dogs. Hiding some secrets of his own, he soon gets on Kat's radar as she digs deeper into her own investigation.

Where have I seen Steve Pemberton before? Pemberton is known for creating and starring in The League of Gentlemen, Psychoville and Inside No. 9. He has also had notable roles in Happy Valley, Doctor Who, Killing Eve, Worzel Gummidge and Benidorm.

Charlie Hamblett as Charlie Pitts

Charlie Hamblett as Charlie Parker, Rosalind Eleazar as Kat, Catherine Ayers as Nia in Missing You. Netflix

Who is Charlie Pitts? Charlie is a new member of the Missing Persons team and is especially savvy with tech. But when he realises that his new boss Kat is delving into a case she shouldn't be, he has to decide whether to be involved or not.

Where have I seen Charlie Hamblett before? Hamblett has starred in The Burning Girls, Boat Story, Senna, FBI: International and Killing Eve.

Catherine Ayers as Nia

Who is Nia? Nia also works on the Missing Persons team and is loyal to Kat, even if she seems to be digging into a case that Ellis doesn't want her to. She strikes up a connection with Charlie, who is new to the unit.

Where have I seen Catherine Ayers before? Ayers is known for her roles in Keeping Faith, Living a Lie, The Light in the Hall, Henpocalypse! and Coronation Street.

Sir Lenny Henry as DS Clint Donovan

Lenny Henry as Clint Donovan and Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Who is DS Clint Donovan? Clint was a beloved detective, father and husband until he was killed in a professional hit 11 years ago. Even though the murderer was imprisoned, he never revealed who ordered the hit against Clint, which sends Kat into a wormhole looking for answers.

Where have I seen Sir Lenny Henry before? One of the UK's best known comedians and actors, Henry is known for various roles over the years. He is known for helming The Lenny Henry Show and co-founding Comic Relief but more recently, has starred in The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, The Witcher: Blood Origin and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, as well as creating Three Little Birds.

Brigid Zengeni as Odette Donovan

Rosalind Elezar as Kat, Brigid Zengeni as Odette, Jo Martin as Tessie in Missing You. James Stack/Netflix

Who is Odette Donovan? Odette has never been the same since the murder of her husband Clint 11 years ago, but has managed to rebuild her life with her closest friends by her side. She wants Clint's killer to pay for what he's done but when Kat does digging, Odette isn't sure about what secrets she may uncover.

Where have I seen Brigid Zengeni before? Zengeni has starred in House of Anubis, Prosper, The Artful Dodger, Bay of Fires and The Secrets She Keeps. She has also featured in Trying, Bump and Totally Completely Fine.

James Nesbitt as Dominic Calligan

James Nesbitt as Dominic Calligan in Missing You. Thomas Wood/Netflix

Who is Dominic Calligan? Calligan is a known criminal and someone who the police suspect ordered the hit on Clint all those years ago. Now a successful businessman, Kat crosses paths with Calligan in order to look for the truth about her father's death.

Where have I seen James Nesbitt before? Nesbitt has previously starred in another Harlan Coben hit, Stay Close, but is also known for his roles in Cold Feet, Murphy's Law, The Missing and Bloodlands. He has also starred in Line of Duty, Suspect and The Heist Before Christmas.

Jessica Plummer as Stacey Embalo

Jessica Plummer as Stacey and Rosalind Eleazar as Kat Donovan in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Who is Stacey Embalo? Stacey is one of Kat's best friends and is the one to push her to get back into the dating scene. She's a private investigator who specialises in missing people and cheating partners so tries to use her expertise to help Kat but is hiding a secret of her own.

Where have I seen Jessica Plummer before? Plummer is known for her role as Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders, but has also starred in The Girl Before, The Decameron and The After.

Mary Malone as Aqua Vanech

Jessica Plummer as Stacey, Mary Malone as Aqua in Missing You. Vishal Sharma/Netflix

Who is Aqua Vanech? It was through Aqua that Kat and Josh originally met, with Aqua and Josh having been close friends and flatmates. Josh's disappearance also left her with plenty of unanswered questions so when Kat goes digging into things, she also too must confront some long-buried secrets.

Where have I seen Mary Malone before? Malone has starred in Doctor Who, Vera, Chivalry and The Prince.

Missing You will stream on Netflix on 1st January 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

