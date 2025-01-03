Missing You is based on his 2014 novel of the same name, following a detective (played by Rosalind Eleazar) who finds her ex-fiancé on a dating app more than a decade since he was declared missing.

At the time of writing, the series is holding the top spot on Netflix UK's top ten TV shows, but it seems that most viewers have missed the sneaky cameo from Coben himself, which occurs during the opening titles.

As a flurry of missing posters appear on screen, you can spot a headshot of Coben to the left of the sequence, while Missing You screenwriter Victoria Asare Archer can be seen blurred in the centre.

RadioTimes.com understands that some of the other people pictured are employees of Quay Street Productions, which is the company behind several of the Harlan Coben adaptations on Netflix.

Missing You opening sequence featuring Harlan Coben. Netflix/Quay Street

Missing You screenwriter Archer spoke to RadioTimes.com about adapting the story, which enlists a cast including Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar, Top Boy's Ashley Walters and comedian Lenny Henry – but not as you've seen them before.

"We were very lucky that so many of the cast were willing to step outside their comfort zone to take on roles that probably are going to be quite surprising for the audience, and are going to be a little unexpected," she explained.

"As a Black writer, for me, that's pretty amazing to be able to give a Black cast interesting roles where they're not having to do one kind of role in one kind of way.

Archer added: "Actually, this is seeing them in completely different facets and completely different voices. Seeing sides of those actors that you kind of think 'Why on earth hasn't Ashley Walters been in a romantic series?' – that's the goal."

Missing You is available to stream on Netflix.

