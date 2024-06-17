The new five-part series will, perhaps unsurprisingly, star Richard Armitage, alongside a cast including Rosalind Eleazar, Jessica Plummer and Ashley Walters.

But what is the new show about and when is it expected to debut on Netflix? Read on for everything you need to know about Harlan Coben's Missing You.

When will Missing You be released?

Harlan Coben. Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Harlan Coben's next Netflix series, Missing You, is in production now, and while we don't yet know exactly when it is set to arrive, we can estimate a timeline.

Three of Coben's four Netflix series - The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once - have all arrived around December/January time, helping thriller fans get through those long winter nights.

Following the success of Fool Me Once, it seems likely that the streamer will stick to that pattern, and Missing You will be released either late 2024 or early 2025.

We will keep this page updated once we get any further news regarding the show's release date.

What is Missing You about?

Rosalind Eleazar. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for AppleTV+

The official synopsis for Missing You says: "Eleven years ago Detective Kat Donovan's fiancé Josh - the love of her life - disappeared, and she's never heard from him since.

"Now, swiping profiles on a dating app, she suddenly sees his face and her world explodes all over again. Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

The series is based on Coben's 2014 novel of the same name but, like his previous Netflix adaptations, the story has been relocated from the US to the UK.

Missing You cast - Rosalind Eleazar and Jessica Plummer star

Jessica Plummer. Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Lancôme

The cast of Missing You will be led by Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar as Detective Kat Donovan, while EastEnders star Jessica Plummer will play Stacey Embalo.

Meanwhile, the cast will also feature a stalwart of Coben's adaptations, Richard Armitage, alongside Ashley Walters, James Nesbitt, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Samantha Spiro, Lisa Faulkner, Mary Malone and Matt Willis.

Here's a full list of the cast announced so far for Missing You:

Rosalind Eleazar as Detective Kat Donovan

Jessica Plummer as Stacey Embalo

Richard Armitage as Ellis Stagger

Ashley Walters as Josh Buchanan

James Nesbitt as Calligan

Lenny Henry as Clint Donovan

Steve Pemberton as Titus

Samantha Spiro as Nurse Sally Steiner

Lisa Faulkner as Dana Fells

Mary Malone as Aqua

Matt Willis as Darryl

Paul Kaye as Monte Leburne

Is there a trailer available for Missing You?

There isn't a trailer available for Harlan Coben's Missing You just yet, but we will make sure to update this page with any new footage from the series as it is released.

Missing You will stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

