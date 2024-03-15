Slow Horses star Rosalind Eleazar leads the drama as Detective Kat Donovan, whose fiancé disappeared without trace 11 years ago – so imagine her surprise when she sees his face pop up on a dating app without warning one evening.

The synopsis teases: "Josh's reappearance will force her to dive back into the mystery surrounding her father’s murder and uncover long-buried secrets from her past."

Henry has been cast as Clint Donovan, while Armitage will play the tremendously named Ellis Stagger – his fourth Coben character, following earlier roles in The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once.

Missing You co-star Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before) appeared at the Next on Netflix event last night with head writer Victoria Asare-Archer, where the supporting cast of the series was unveiled.

It includes Inside No. 9 star Steve Pemberton, Sexy Beast's Paul Kaye, Sex Education's Samantha Spiro, Unforgotten's Lisa Faulkner and Doctor Who alum Mary Malone.

Jessica Plummer and Victoria Asare-Archer. Netflix

Another repeat collaborator with Coben, Asare-Archer marks her second project with the prolific crime novelist, having previously penned two episodes of 2021's smash-hit Stay Close.

Fool Me Once proved to be another juggernaut after dropping on New Year's Day, showing that Netflix viewers still have quite the appetite for Coben adaptations – there are currently seven of them streaming exclusively on the service.

Missing You is currently filming and eyeing a release date in 2025.

