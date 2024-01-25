In the reimagining, we meet a younger Gal and Don – played by James McArdle and Emun Elliott respectively – as they face an opportunity to take their small criminal enterprise to the next level.

The Sexy Beast cast features other familiar characters from the film, including Bad Sisters star Sarah Greene as Gal's future wife, Deedee, and John Dagleish as his hapless friend, Aitch.

If you are suitably intrigued, read on to find out how to watch Sexy Beast online.

How to watch Sexy Beast

Emun Elliott and James McArdle star in Sexy Beast. Paramount Plus

Sexy Beast is available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.

You can get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video, which renews at a cost of £6.99 per month.

Alternatively, you can buy a full year upfront for £69.90.

How many episodes are in Sexy Beast?

Sarah Greene stars in Sexy Beast. Paramount Plus

There are eight episodes in Sexy Beast season 1.

The series launched with a triple-bill premiere on Thursday 25th January 2024, but will now switch to a regular schedule of one episode per week.

The season finale – titled Think of the Money – is expected to arrive on Thursday 29th February 2024.

Is Sexy Beast connected to the film?

Ray Winstone stars in Sexy Beast (2000). FilmFour

Yes! Sexy Beast (2024) is a prequel to the acclaimed film by Jonathan Glazer, who is currently on the awards circuit once again with his latest feature – The Zone of Interest.

Sexy Beast starred Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley, Ian McShane, Amanda Redman, Cavan Kendall and Julianne White.

Although many have hailed it as Winstone's best ever performance, it was Kingsley who proved most-lauded at the time, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Is there a Sexy Beast trailer?

There certainly is! Check it out below for a glimpse of what's in store:

