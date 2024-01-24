In the new prequel series for Paramount Plus, which is set roughly a decade earlier, we learn more about the friendship these two characters once had before things went down a very dark path indeed.

James McArdle (Mare of Easttown) takes on the role of Gal, while Emun Elliott (The Gold) is his unpredictable partner in crime, but they aren't the only familiar faces in the show.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Sexy Beast cast.

James McArdle plays Gal Dove

James McArdle stars in Sexy Beast. Paramount Plus

Who is Gal Dove? Gal is a gangster in the east end of London, who has focused on relatively small robberies and thefts so far in his career. However, when an opportunity arises to impress a more formidable boss, his moral compass will be tested by increasingly dark and difficult decisions.

McArdle told RadioTimes.com: "There's a naivety to this Gal, which I found actually fun to play. He sees himself as a romanticised version of a gangster... this Robin Hood figure that he clearly casts himself as. So, I think he's happy being a big fish in a small pond.

"Gal just wants an easy life, and I think he is appalled by the level of violence and the kind of sociopaths that [criminal] world breeds."

Who played Gal Dove in the Sexy Beast film? He was played by Ray Winstone.

What else has James McArdle been in? Viewers may recognise him from mystery drama Mare of Easttown or recent Star Wars spin-off Andor. He has also appeared in acclaimed indie films Ammonite and Mary, Queen of Scots.

Emun Elliott plays Don Logan

Emun Elliott stars in Sexy Beast. Paramount

Who is Don Logan? Don is a close friend of Gal's. He unnerves most of the people around him with his sheer intensity and propensity for wild outbursts that often come out of nowhere.

With strong encouragement from his older sister, he is more inclined to follow a violent path deeper into London's criminal underworld, but Gal is just about managing to rein him in as the prequel series gets underway.

McArdle explained: "Gal was a really popular kid, [but] Don had no friends growing up, and I think Gal took him under his wing. So there's a brotherly element, there's a paternal element there. When you know someone that well from childhood, you stick with them through thick and thin.

"So, in many ways, Don can be a liability for Gal, but he can also be a great asset. He's a wild dog on a leash that Gal can let out whenever he needs to."

Who played Don Logan in the Sexy Beast film? He was played by Ben Kingsley, who was Oscar-nominated for the role.

What else has Emun Elliott been in? Elliott recently finished an acclaimed three-season run on BBC Scotland's dark comedy Guilt. His other credits include Prime Video's The Rig and heist drama The Gold, as well as M Night Shyamalan thriller Old.

Tamsin Greig plays Cecilia Logan

(L-R) Emun Elliot and Tamsin Greig in Sexy Beast. Paramount Plus

Who is Cecilia Logan? Cecilia is Don's older sister, who treats him harshly. She is eager for him to establish himself as a gangster to be reckoned with, pushing him into an unholy partnership with the notorious Teddy Bass.

Who played Cecilia in the Sexy Beast film? She did not feature.

What else has Tamsin Greig been in? Greig is arguably best known for her comedy work, with sitcom credits including Black Books, Green Wing, Episodes and Friday Night Dinner. She also led the cast of Julian Fellowes's period drama Belgravia.

Stephen Moyer plays Teddy Bass

Stephen Moyer stars in Sexy Beast. Paramount Plus

Who is Teddy Bass? Teddy is an established crime boss, who Gal and Don are considering going into business with. However, they may not be prepared for just how cruel and brutal he can be.

McArdle teased Gal's "faustian pact" with Teddy: "Once that's made, there's no going back. And I think you immediately start to see the the regret and [Gal] trying to walk the situation back, whereas Don wants to go further and further and take the opportunities."

Who played Teddy Bass in the Sexy Beast film? He was played by Ian McShane.

What else has Stephen Moyer been in? Moyer is best known for playing vampire Bill Compton in the HBO fantasy drama True Blood. He went on to a main role in X-Men spin-off The Gifted, which ran for two seasons until 2019. In film, he is known for playing Christian Vance in the romantic dramas After We Fell, After Ever Happy and After Everything.

Sarah Greene plays Deedee Harrison

Sarah Greene stars in Sexy Beast. Paramount Plus

Who is Deedee Harrison? Deedee is an adult film star, who Gal swiftly falls in love with. Prior to her meeting him, she is attempting to shift into directing and more senior roles at her studio, but comes up against resistance.

Of Gal and Deedee's relationship, McArdle said: "They challenge each other in a way that no one from their spheres does, and they don't rely on each other the way that everyone else relied on them. So there's a selflessness to the love, which I think becomes more and more appealing to them. And they push each other to succeed and to grow, and they don't judge each other."

Who played Deedee in the Sexy Beast film? She was played by Amanda Redman.

What else has Sarah Greene been in? Green's television credits include Penny Dreadful, Dublin Murders, Normal People and Roadkill. But she gained particular recognition for her role in Apple TV+ breakout hit Bad Sisters, where she played Bibi Garvey.

John Dagleish plays Aitch

John Dagleish stars in Sexy Beast. Paramount Plus

Who is Aitch? Aitch is a trusted associate of Gal's, who is partial to an intriguing conspiracy theory.

Who played Aitch in the Sexy Beast film? He was played by Cavan Kendall, who died shortly after filming wrapped.

What else has John Dagleish been in? Most recently, Dagleish appeared in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, while he also worked with the studio on 2018's Christopher Robin and Mary Poppins Returns. On television, he is known for Lark Rise to Candleford, Beaver Falls and The Third Day.

Clea Martin plays Ann Marie Dove

Clea Martin. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp

Who is Ann Marie Dove? Ann Marie is Gal's younger sister, who is a regular on the '90s rave scene. He is concerned about her regular consumption of party drugs, fearing it could mess with her head and lead her to unsavoury characters.

Who played Ann Marie in the Sexy Beast film? She did not feature.

What else has Clea Martin been in? Clea played a royal handmaiden on HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, while she has also appeared in BBC dramas This Is Going to Hurt, Showtrial and Industry. She is also known for the recurring role of Jessie on Prime Video's spy thriller Hanna.

Nitin Ganatra plays Ricky Sidhu

Nitin Ganatra with his OBE, awarded in May 2022. Kirsty O'Connor - Pool / Getty Images

Who is Ricky Sidhu? Ricky is the manager of the adult film company where Deedee works. He does seem to genuinely care about her wellbeing on some level, warning her not to go into business with some dangerous people.

Who played Ricky in the Sexy Beast film? He did not feature.

What else has Nitin Ganatra been in? Ganatra recently appeared in Netflix mystery drama Bodies, Sky comedy Breeders and ITVX's Changing Ends. However, to soap fans he's best known for playing Masood Ahmed on EastEnders – a role he held for more than a decade.

Sexy Beast is available to stream on Paramount Plus from Thursday 25th January 2024. Get a seven day free Paramount Plus trial at Amazon Prime Video.

