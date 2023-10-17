So, if you're ever feeling at a loss about what to watch on Sky, read on for our latest picks of the best TV shows to watch on Sky below.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best TV shows to watch on Sky right now

Succession

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession. HBO

You can't have a list about the best TV shows and not include the multiple Emmy Award-winning drama, Succession.

The series follows the Roy family, who are owners of global media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo. Over the course of four seasons, the Roy siblings battle for power and the leadership role after patriarch Logan steps down as CEO.

Those in the cast of Succession include Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Brian Cox.

The Lazarus Project

Paapa Essiedu as George in The Lazarus Project. Sky UK

If you enjoy a sci-fi thriller, then The Lazarus Project is one to put on your watchlist.

Starring Paapa Essiedu as George, The Lazarus Project follows the character as he discovers he has been reliving the same six months of his life, unknown to everyone else. George is soon contacted by a secret organisation called The Lazarus Project, who turn back time to prevent global catastrophes.

If you find yourself at a loss after binge-watching season 1, fear not - as season 2 lands on Sky in November!

Euphoria

Zendaya as Rue and Hunter Schafer as Jules. Warner Media

Despite only having two seasons, Euphoria has become one of the best TV shows with an all-star cast. The series offers a glimpse into the struggles of teenage life in a world of social media, drugs and trauma.

Euphoria features the likes of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney. Zendaya stars as the lead, 17-year-old Rue Bennett, who is battling a drug addiction whilst navigating high school life.

A third season is currently in the works.

Chernobyl

Paul Ritter as Dyatlov in Chernobyl. Sky/HBO

Chernobyl is a powerful drama that explores the truth surrounding the 1986 nuclear disaster, bringing to life the true story of the man-made tragedy and the brave men and women who made sacrifices to save Europe from a widespread disaster.

More like this

Code 404

Stephen Graham as Carver in Code 404. Nick Wall/Sky UK

In Code 404, a police detective is brought back from the dead as part-human and part-robot.

Starring Stephen Graham and Daniel Mays, the comedy follows two detectives as they investigate cases, often finding themselves in unfortunate circumstances.

Intelligence

Nick Mohammed as Joseph and David Schwimmer as Jerry. Ollie Upton/Sky UK

Created by Nick Mohammed, Intelligence is a British sitcom set in GCHQ which follows an NSA agent, Jerry, as he is assigned to the cybersecurity division in the British office, where he works alongside computer programmer Joseph to fight crime.

The series features none other than David Schwimmer, one of the faces of one of the biggest sitcoms ever.

Ray Donovan

Liev Schreiber as Ray Donovan in Ray Donovan. Suzanne Tenner/Showtime

Ray Donovan, played by Liev Schreiber, is a fixer for all of Hollywood's big names. Despite making a career out of fixing other people's problems, though - and being pretty good at it - Ray's past is proving a problem, as his father is out of prison and causing trouble.

Dreamland

Freema Agyeman as Trish and Lily Allen as Mel in Dreamland. Natalie Seery/Sky UK

Dreamland is the series all about secrets, lies, loves and aspirations within a family of four sisters. It stars Lily Allen in her first ever lead TV role, where she plays Mel, a party girl who makes an unexpected reappearance in Margate and destabilises her family's life.

COBRA

Robert Carlyle as Robert Sutherland in COBRA. Matt Squire/Sky UK

COBRA is a political thriller you'll absolutely love.

Based on the real-life COBRA Committee, who convene to deal with national emergencies, the series follows a group of politicians and experts as they respond to various national crises.

Get ready to binge watch the first two seasons, along with the third - which was released on Thursday 12th October.

Breeders

Martin Freeman as Paul in Breeders. Avalon/Sky UK Ltd

Dark humour series Breeders stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as married couple Paul and Ally, parents of two kids, as they navigate through the complexities of life as a working parent.

The witty family sitcom may make your own family dynamic look quite... normal?

Westworld

Tessa Thompson as Dolores Abernathy in Westworld. HBO

Westworld is an award-winning drama series that blends both sci-fi and Western worlds together.

Set in a futuristic Wild West themed park known as Westworld, a group of robots who have been programmed to not harm the human guests of the park begin malfunctioning - leading to devastating results.

The Wire

Lance Reddick in The Wire. HBO

It may have been over 20 years since The Wire first hit screens, but it still ranks as one of the best TV dramas ever.

Set in Baltimore, The Wire is focused on a local organised crime underworld and the power struggle between those on either side of the law.

Poker Face

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale and Benjamin Bratt as Cliff Legrand in Poker Face. Peacock

Poker Face is the 10-episode whodunnit series starring Natasha Lyonne.

Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

A League of Their Own

Romesh Ranganathan in A League of Their Own. Gary Moyes/CPL Productions

A League of Their Own has stood the test of time, bringing together sports and comedy in a panel show format.

Each episode includes a panel of famous faces as they join host Romesh Ranganathan, team captain Jamie Redknapp and series regular Micah Richards to compete for points across three rounds.

Past guests include Harry Styles, Frank Lampard and Tony Bellew.

And Just Like That

John Corbett as Aidan Shaw and Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That. BO/WarnerMedia

And Just Like That follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate life and friendship in their 50s.

If you're after a nostalgia-filled night, especially if you're a Sex and the City fan, then AJLT is the series for you.

I Hate Suzie

Billie Piper as Suzie Pickles in I Hate Suzie. Robert Viglasky/Sky UK

Created by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper, dark comedy I Hate Suzie follows the life of Suzie Pickles – a famous actress who is the subject of a phone hacking incident which sees compromising pictures of her made public, throwing her life into disarray.

The second season, I Hate Suzie Too, follows Suzie Pickles as she tries to rebuild her life and career.

House of the Dragon

Milly Alcock as young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Emily Carey as young Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon. HBO

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, and tells the story of a civil war.

The series is full of battles, deaths and dragons - so naturally you're going to want to tune in.

Fred West: The Glasgow Girls

Fred West: The Glasgow Girls. Sky UK

Sky Original documentary Fred West: The Glasgow Girls tells the story of prolific serial killer Fred West's early years in Glasgow and the experiences of his first three victims.

The three-part series explores whether clues were missed and asks questions which will leave you wondering how many lives could have been saved if he was stopped earlier.

McMillion$

McMillion$. HBO

If you're a true crime fan, McMillion$ is for you.

Through interviews with FBI agents, participants and prize winners, this six-part documentary explores how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald's Monopoly game and how it was pulled off, as well as how the FBI obtained key evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Rob & Romesh Vs

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan in Rob & Romesh Vs. Andrea Southam/ Sky UK

Rob & Romesh Vs sees the pair take on a new challenge each episode, from conquering the world of professional ballet to opening their own restaurant, with the comedic duo's attempts delivering laughs aplenty.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our best series on Netflix, best Netflix comedies and best Netflix horror movies.

Want to see what's on the other streaming sites? Take a look at our best Disney Plus shows guide or best Disney Plus movies.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.