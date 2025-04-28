Phil Edgar-Jones, executive director of original unscripted at Sky, said of the news: "Series 20 is the perfect opportunity to celebrate everything A League of Their Own has achieved and to give it the send-off it truly deserves.

"We’re incredibly proud of the show – it’s been a cornerstone of Sky’s entertainment line-up for 15 years and has delivered endless laughter, heart, and unforgettable moments.

"Huge thanks to the brilliant team at CPL Productions and to our fantastic on-screen line-up – Romesh, Jamie, Jill and Micah – who continue to bring such energy and chemistry to the show."

A League of Their Own. Sky UK

It has been said that the new season will "celebrate everything that has made the show such a hit", featuring more games, surprise guests and sporting chaos.

Read more:

A League of Their Own comes from CPL Productions, with the company's creative director, Murray Boland, saying in a statement: "The first episode of A League of Their Own was broadcast in March 2010.

"The idea we’d still be making the show in 15 years’ time, having also made nine series of ALOTO Road Trips and won two BAFTAs would’ve sounded totally impossible.

"It’s been an incredible journey. We would like to thank all the amazing performers, guests and sports stars for all the laughs and inspiration.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"We’d also like to thank all the brilliant people who’ve worked so hard on the production team and crew. Thank you to Sky for allowing us the privilege of making the show and a huge thank you to the fans who have watched and supported the show over the years."

The show was originally hosted by James Corden, while previous team captains and regulars on the series have included Freddie Flintoff, Georgie Thompson, John Bishop, Jack Whitehall and Mo Gilligan.

A League of Their Own season 20 will arrive on Sky Max and NOW later this year.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.