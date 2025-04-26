Clarkson went on to note that, in the '50s, "motoring journalism was important because all the car companies were trying new things – different types of engines and different types of gearboxes – and you needed people to steer you through the complexity."

He said that, for the past 40 years, motoring programmes were unnecessary "by and large" – but that's changed recently.

"Because [when] I look at a kilowatt per hour car, I have no idea what that means," he explained to The Times.

Clarkson said it would be very sad if Top Gear never returned but was quick to clarify that he wouldn't return to present a programme centred on electric vehicles, saying: "I just don’t understand or like electrical cars, so I wouldn’t be interested in doing it."

Most recently, Top Gear was hosted by Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness BBC Studios/Vincent Dolman

The presenter exited Top Gear in 2015 when the BBC elected not to renew his contract following a "fracas" with producer Oisin Tymon, said to have occurred due to the lack of availability of hot food after a day's filming.

Alongside fellow Top Gear hosts James May and Richard Hammond, he went on to present The Grand Tour on Prime Video.

The Grand Tour came to an end earlier this year.

The BBC made the decision to rest Top Gear "for the foreseeable future" in the wake of Freddie Flintoff's crash during filming back in 2022.

All previous seasons of Top Gear are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

