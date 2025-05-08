We then cut straight to footage of Kaleb enjoying a rather more glamorous time as he embarks on a nationwide tour of his one-man show about farming, before Clarkson continues: "He has left me just a little bit in the lurch."

The trailer then sees Clarkson appearing to struggle without his right-hand man as he admits that he'll need a helping hand with Kaleb away – before we are introduced to a new farmhand, who he quickly declares "brilliant".

Meanwhile, there's also a brief appearance for Clarkson's former Top Gear and The Grand Tour colleague Richard Hammond – who learns that he has had a pig named after him – while Clarkson also declares his most ambitious project yet: He's going to buy a pub.

You can see more of the trials and tribulations that await – and the eventual return of Kaleb – by viewing the trailer in full below:

The official synopsis for the season teases: "The road to becoming a landlord isn’t exactly straightforward, and with new faces, new livestock and new machinery arriving at the farm, life at Diddly Squat is busier than ever."

It continues: "Along the way Jeremy runs into every obstacle that the parlous state of Britain’s pub trade can throw at him, from old derelict buildings and a picnic site with a colourful past.

"Mercifully, Cheerful Charlie is there to lend a guiding hand, but even he isn’t prepared for the challenges that arise once Jeremy finally finds his perfect pub.

"Diddly Squat isn’t much of a refuge, either. There’s a farm manager returning from his tour to discover someone else has been farming his patch, a Lamborghini tractor seriously showing its age, a menagerie of livestock to manage that includes a big new bull, a very little pig and a herd of high-tech goats – all while mother nature conspires to make this one of the toughest years ever for British farmers."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It was announced back in early April that the new season would launch on Prime Video on Friday 23rd May – almost exactly one year after the previous batch.

The series will kick off with a bumper drop of four episodes, while double-bills will drop on 30th May and 6th June, rounding out the eight-part season.

Since launching in 2021, Clarkson's Farm, has grown into one of Prime Video's biggest hits, and has already been renewed for a fifth season, with Prince William confirmed to appear in a forthcoming episode.

Clarkson's Farm season 4 begins on Friday 23rd May 2025 on Prime Video – sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime Video and pay £8.99 a month after that.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.