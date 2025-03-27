Clarkson's Farm season 4 to feature Prince William meeting Kaleb Cooper
The royal revealed that his son, Prince George, is a fan of the show.
As Clarkson's Farm fans wait for the new season to be released on Prime Video, it has been revealed that William, Prince of Wales will make an appearance.
William met young farmers in Somerset this week, and was joined by Clarkson's Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland, while a camera crew from the show followed them.
While speaking with Cooper and Ireland, William revealed that his son, Prince George, is a fan of the show, saying: "You've got George watching now. I said to him, 'What shall I say if I meet Kaleb?' He said, 'Tell Kaleb to mind his language.'"
Cooper said: "I did get told off for swearing too much... I tried to stop, but at the same time, it's awesome. That's what I like about the whole show... I've had so many people thank me, going, 'You brought the family together'. It's a great feeling."
As part of his role as the Duke of Cornwall, William is the landlord of Duchy farms, and the meeting was aimed to inspire young farmers for the future, as he met with 60 of the next generation of tenants.
He was also speaking as a patron of We Are Farming Minds, a charity set up to help farmers experiencing isolation and mental health issues.
Ahead of the fourth season of Clarkson's Farm debuting, a fifth season has already been confirmed, with Clarkson's The Grand Tour co-star James May recently explaining that the farming show has given him "a new purpose".
May said of Clarkson: "He's not very practical. He's deeply afraid of anything physical or manual. It's given him a new purpose, which he possibly needed. Maybe it’s a big moment for all of us. We've paused to think about who we really are."
