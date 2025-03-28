The programme is due for release on Prime Video on Friday 18th April 2025, but is so far the only episode with a confirmed premiere date. Three other retrospectives have been slated for "later this year and 2026".

The Power and the Glory will be followed by The Grand-ish Tour: A Trip Down Memory Lane, in which Hammond and May are joined by co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson to celebrate "epic driving moments in California, Morocco, Colorado and Scandinavia".

Never too shy to point out one another's shortcomings, the synopsis teases that they'll "wince at the misery brought on by water and mud, remind Jeremy of his mechanical incompetence, and enjoy an excellent montage of each other falling over".

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in The Grand Tour. Amazon

The penultimate entry in the retrospective is titled A Bit Further Down Memory Lane, where the trio focus on their own mechanical creations over the course of the series, including Jeremy's home-made SUV, as well as recalling pranks and "epic drag races".

The project comes to an end with The Grand-ish Tour: Completely Lost Down Memory Lane, which "features everything from French hatchback racing and drifting Italian classics to an RV demolition derby and some massive dogs".

The episode culminates in "a heartfelt farewell to an old friend", although who or what that references is unclear at this stage.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last year's final Grand Tour special, titled One for the Road, appeared to be the end of a decades-long collaboration between Clarkson, Hammond and May, but this staggered epilogue will now keep the party going well into next year.

Fans of the trio have had plenty of nostalgic content to get stuck into recently, with Hammond and May returning to the disused set of Top Gear a few weeks ago for the first time in 10 years.

The Grand Tour is available to stream on Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.