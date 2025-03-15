The Not Very Grand Tour release date confirmed as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May tipped to star
It looks like we're getting the boys back on our screens sooner than we thought.
After bidding an emotional farewell to The Grand Tour in September last year, it seems that Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond won't be away from our screens for too long.
In a new offering titled The Not Very Grand Tour, it appears the trio of presenters are set to appear in a new edition once again helmed by director Phil Churchward, who previously worked on Top Gear and The Grand Tour.
In an announcement from Prime Video revealing what titles they have coming up in the month ahead, The Not Very Grand Tour is listed to be joining the streamer on Friday 18th April 2025.
The details on the contents of the show are pretty thin from Amazon so far, but the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has revealed that it is "a motoring comedy documentary series" which was produced in 2024 and features the presenting trio, along with being directed by Churchward.
The first episode is listed by the BBFC as being titled 'The Glory and The Power'.
Their description for the series reads: "In this episode, the team celebrate the combustion engine, with a look back at footage from past adventures and test drives."
So, it sounds like at least a portion of the instalment will consist of past footage for fans to enjoy all over again.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to Amazon and representatives of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May for further comment and information on the series.
Read more:
- Richard Hammond and James May revisit Top Gear studio after 10 years – reflecting on 'anxieties'
- Jeremy Clarkson signs up for another car show after end of The Grand Tour
While it was clear The Grand Tour was coming to an end for Clarkson, May and Hammond, it doesn't necessarily mean this will be an end to the format in its entirety.
"It will be carrying on," Hammond told Metro.co.uk. "The Grand Tour continues. We're stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it. So I can’t wait to sit on my own chair and watch somebody else do it. That’s amazing."
Prime Video has yet to announce any further details about a continuation of The Grand Tour, but with this latest edition making its way to the streamer in due course, there will be something to tide fans over in the meantime.
The Not Very Grand Tour will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 18th April - you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.
