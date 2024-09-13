As they bid farewell to their lives on The Grand Tour, a montage of flashbacks and present day clips are thrown into the final minutes of the two-hour episode.

"What a way to end The Grand Tour. What a place," Clarkson says as he drives down a sandy path.

In the final moments of One for the Road, which may prove to be an emotional viewing for those who have followed the presenting trio over the years, they each drive alongside one another as they reach Kubu Island.

More like this

A particular poignant moment, flashbacks are shown from the first time the men all visited the island before it jumps back to the present day, as they recreate old scenes.

The Grand Tour: One for the Road. Prime Video

Executive producer Andy Wilman said Kubu Island was "their favourite place in all the 18 years that we've been doing the specials", so they "knew the last minutes of the film needed to be there".

As they stood atop one of the boulders on the island, it was a wrap!

"That's it," Hammond says before they all shake hands and say goodbye to the production crew.

The trio then drive down out of Kubu Island and veer off into their separate ways, marking an end to The Grand Tour.

Speaking of filming the ending, Hammond noted that it wasn't just emotional for the three of them but for the entire group of people who worked behind the scenes.

"We've worked together for decades and we've been through good times and bad," he said. "We've seen each other in jungles covered in leeches, exhausted and grumpy in tents and boiling heat, elated in the most beautiful cities in the world. We're a great big dysfunctional family, so there were a lot of tears."

Read more:

While Clarkson, Hammond and May all say goodbye to The Grand Tour, this isn't the end of the franchise.

Earlier this month, Hammond confirmed that the series will continue, but with new presenters instead.

"It will be carrying on," Hammond told Metro.co.uk. "The Grand Tour continues. We're stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it. So I can’t wait to sit on my own chair and watch somebody else do it. That's amazing."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Grand Tour: One for the Road is available to watch now on Prime Video. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.